CUSAT CAT 2019 admit card released, exams on April 6, 7

CUSAT CAT 2019: The Cochin University of Science and Technology has released the admit card for CUSAT CAT 2019 exam. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, cusat.nic.in. The last date to download the hall tickets is April 7, 2019.

The examinations will be conducted over a period of two days, i.e. April 6 and April 7. The university conducts CAT for admission to MBA, MCA, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences, MSc Industrial Fisheries, LLB, LLM and Hindi MA courses.

Group discussion and interview

MBA (full-time)/MBA (part-time), MBA (International Business), MBA (Travel and Tourism): Applicants will be short-listed on the basis of their scores in C-MAT (AICTE )/MAT (AIMA)/CAT(IIM). They will have to attend group discussion and interview.

MSc Industrial Fisheries: Aspirants will be short-listed on the basis of their CAT score and will be required to attend interview.

Scoring calculation

The score will be calculated as per the formula, S = 3R – 1W, where S is the CAT score, R is the number of right answers and W is the number of wrong answers. 3 marks will be provided for every right answer and for each wrong answer one mark will be deducted.

Rank list preparation

MBA (FT)/(PT), MBA (IB) and MBA (TT): C-MAT score (AICTE)/MAT score (AIMA)/CAT(IIM) score and performance at group discussion and interview.

CMAT/MAT score: 70 per cent

GD: 15 per cent

Interview: 15 per cent

MSc Industrial Fisheries: Combined basis of the CAT score and performance in the interview.

CAT score: 85 per cent

Interview: 15 per cent

All other programmes: Marks secured in CAT, in the subject that qualifies the candidate for admission to the programme, alone will be considered for preparing the rank list.

About CUSAT CAT 2019

The entrance test is conducted every year for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the Cochin University of Science and Technology. Students who are giving examinations this year, can familiarise themselves with the mock test available on the offivcial websites, cusat.ac.in.