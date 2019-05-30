CUSAT application process for fellowship begins, check eligibility criteria, salary

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has invited applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for an ICPS (Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems)- DST (Department of Science & Technology), Government of India, New Delhi sanctioned project titled ‘Digital Poompuhar: Visual Enhancement of Underwater Optical Images and Accuracy Improvement for Target Detection in Sonar Images’.

There is only one vacancy for this post.

The duration of the project is three years. The tenure of the fellowship is for a period of one year initially. If the candidate’s work is found to be satisfactory, then his/her tenure may be extended.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have a minimum first class in MCA/M.tech in Computer Science or Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognised university are eligible to apply. Candidates who have qualified NET/GATE or have a prior knowledge or experience in the relevant research area will be preferred. Successful candidates will be allowed to register for a Ph.D at the Department of Computer Applications.

Salary

The consolidated monthly salary is Rs 25,000 for the first and the second year, and Rs 28,000 for the third year, plus 10% House Rent Allowance (HRA).

How to apply

Those interested can send their CVs along with a letter of motivation on or before June 7, 2019, to Dr. M.V. Judy, Principal Investigator, Department of Computer Applications, CUSAT-682022. Candidates should mention “Application for JRF under ICPS-DST” on the envelope.

Applications can also be emailed to mvjudyair@gmail.com, and candidates can visit http://www.cusat.ac.in for more details on the fellowship.