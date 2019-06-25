CUSAT admission 2019: Admission process for M.Tech course to be held on this date

CUSAT admission 2019: Cochin University University of of Science and Technology will conduct conduct spot admission on June 27 to fill vacant seats in M.Tech (Electronics and Communication) in general categories.

“Candidates in the DAT rank list can report to the Department in the Thrikkakara campus at 9 am on June 27 with original certificates including non-creamy layer and certificates from 10th standard onwards,” read the official notification.

The results of CUSAT were declared on May 10, 2019.

CUSAT CAT is held for those who wish to pursue BTech, M.A (Hindi, Applied Economics), BBA, LLB, BCom, LLB, MCA/MSc (Computer Science) (Lateral Entry), LLM (IP) PhD, LLM (IPR) PhD.

The admission test for MSc, LLM, MVoc, MCA, BVoc, LLB, BTech (Lateral Entry) was conducted on April 6 and 7, 2019.