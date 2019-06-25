Toggle Menu
CUSAT admission 2019: Admission process for M.Tech course to be held on this datehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/cusat-admission-2019-admission-process-for-m-tech-course-to-be-held-on-this-date-cusat-ac-in-5799684/

CUSAT admission 2019: Admission process for M.Tech course to be held on this date

CUSAT admission 2019: "Candidates in the DAT rank list can report to the Department in the Thrikkakara campus at 9 am on June 27 with original certificates including non-creamy layer and certificates from 10th standard onwards," read the official notification. 

cusat.ac.in, CUSAT, cusat admission, CUSAT M.Tech admission, CUSAT admission 2019, Cochin University of Science and Technology, cusat.ac.in, Amir Ahmed Imtias CUSAT Cat 2019 first rank, CUSAT CAT 2019
CUSAT admission 2019: The admission process for the M.Tech course will be conducted tomorrow

CUSAT admission 2019: Cochin University University of of Science and Technology will conduct conduct spot admission on June 27 to fill vacant seats in M.Tech (Electronics and Communication) in general categories.

“Candidates in the DAT rank list can report to the Department in the Thrikkakara campus at 9 am on June 27 with original certificates including non-creamy layer and certificates from 10th standard onwards,” read the official notification.

The results of CUSAT were declared on May 10, 2019.

CUSAT CAT is held for those who wish to pursue BTech, M.A (Hindi, Applied Economics), BBA, LLB, BCom, LLB, MCA/MSc (Computer Science) (Lateral Entry), LLM (IP) PhD, LLM (IPR) PhD.

The admission test for MSc, LLM, MVoc, MCA, BVoc, LLB, BTech (Lateral Entry) was conducted on April 6 and 7, 2019.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: Mock seat allocation results declared, how to check
2 UPSEE 2019 counselling to begin tomorrow, check details
3 JIPMER MBBS counselling 2019 to begin from tomorrow: Check schedule, documents needed