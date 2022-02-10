CUSAT 2022 registration begins; Check fee, how to apply and important documents

The Cochin University of Science and Technology has released CUSAT CAT 2022 application form. The form has been released online, at cusat.ac.in. The last date to apply is March 7, 2022. It is a computer-based test that is going to be held on May 15, 16, and 17, 2022. The candidates can apply till March 14, 2022 with the late fees. The candidates who want to do UG and PG level courses from the University can apply to this exam.

A few important things to know about CUSAT CAT 2022 and the form filling are as follows:

1. The candidates can apply for the CUSAT 2022 from the official website by clicking on ‘New candidate’ registration by filling in some basic information. Then the candidates can log in with the Email id and password and enter the captcha code. Click on the Login button. Then enter all the details like the personal details and the communication details and then upload the necessary documents. After that select the course and make the payment of the application fees followed by the Selection of centre to complete the CUSAT 2022 application process.

2. The eligibility criterion for the candidates is as of September 1 in the year of admission; applicants must be at least 25 years of age. An applicant must have received a minimum of 50% in mathematics, as well as 50 per cent or higher in physics, chemistry, and maths in their 12th grade. The candidates must have passed their class 12 (or equivalent) exams through the Kerala board or another board or university that has an equivalent curriculum.

3. The document which needs to be uploaded is a recent passport-size photo in which you should see that your face should be properly visible. The file size should be less than 500kb and the dimensions should be 150px-180px. The signature should be properly scanned and the file size should be less than 100 kb and the dimensions should be 130px-57px. The signature should be clearly visible. The Format of the documents can be in JPG, JPEG, or PNG format.

4. The candidates can pay the CUSAT 2022 application fees in online mode through debit cards, credit cards, or net banking. The application fees for the general candidates is Rs 1100 for the SC/ST Category is Rs. 500, for the International candidates is USD 100, for the NRI candidate’s additional fees of Rs 5000, for the Candidates belonging to KST/ KSC Rs. 5,500, Candidates belonging to Children of Indian Gulf Workers (CGW) is Rs 6,100, the candidates who are an option for Dubai as a test centre are additional fees of Rs 10,000.

5. The details which are required to fill in the application form of the CUSAT 2022 are first you need to enter the basic details when you are doing new registration which is the name of the candidate, email id, mobile number, and also choose a password. Then personal information like mother’s name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, nationality, etc. has to be entered. Then enter the permanent and communication address details like address, state, city, district, pin code, Keralite status, NRI ouota, CGW Quota, etc, and select if there is any special reservation. The candidates have to enter 3 choices of their preferred exam centres.