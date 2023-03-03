CUET-UG score instead of ICAR-AIEEA to be used for admissions to agricultural universities

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has decided that admission to Bachelor degree programmes in agriculture and allied sciences at agricultural universities will now be conducted through Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG).

This means, there would be no ICAR-AIEEA (UG) for admission to UG courses for this academic year. ICAR-AIEEA (UG) was conducted for admission to UG courses in agriculture and allied subjects for 20 per cent ICAR All India Quota seats.

The application process for CUET-UG began on February 9 and will conclude on March 12. The exams will be conducted from May 21 to 31. “There is no provision of direct nomination for admission through ICAR in any Bachelor degree programme without qualifying in CUET (ICAR-UG)-2023,” read the information bulletin. The students can apply at the official website— cuet.samarth.ac.in.

It has been done to align with NEP 2020. The exam will be conducted for admission to 11 bachelor degree programmes of four years duration. The student shall be at least 16 years of age by August 31, 2023 in order to apply for admission.

As stated in the bulletin, “a candidate is allowed to submit only one Application Form. If a candidate submits more than one Application Form, the candidature is likely to be cancelled.”

The notice further read, “ICAR-AIEEA (PG) 2023 and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2023 will continue to be conducted by NTA, separately, as in earlier years.”