NEET UG result, CUET and JEE 2022: Here are the key dates in education calendar

NEET UG result, CUET and JEE 2022: While the results for most entrance examinations like JEE Main and CLAT have been declared, however, the score and answer keys of the national-level entrance exams like CUET and NEET are yet to be out. To give a clear idea, indianexpress.com has spoken to the concerned officials on answer key, result and counselling dates. Here’s bringing you a sneak peek of the major dates that the candidates need to keep a tab on.

CUET UG 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning to announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) around September 7. This year was the first time the CUET UG was held across the country. Although the exam was scheduled to be held in two phases, repeated technical glitches during the second phase (August 4 to August 6) led to postponement and cancellation of papers. The exam is now being conducted in six phases and will end on August 30.

After that, the NTA will try to conclude the evaluation process as soon as possible. “The number of subject papers is huge for CUET-UG. We will try to finish the evaluation and announce the results by September 7. We are considering September 10 as our outer limit,” said the NTA official.

NEET UG 2022 Result

The NTA will declare the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 exam in the last week of August, a senior NTA official has told The Indian Express. The answer key will be released a few days before the result declaration. “At this moment, we are trying our best to announce it by the fourth week of August. The NEET answer key will be released a few days before that,” said the NTA official who did not wish to be identified.

This year, the NEET UG exam was conducted on July 17 across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, with an attendance of 95 per cent of candidates out of the 18.72 lakh candidates who registered for the exam.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) counselling schedule 2022. According to the tentative schedule, the counselling process on AIQ seats will begin on September 1. The seat verification of round 1 seat matrix will begin on August 30.

This year, the registration process for round 1 seat allotment will be conducted between September 1 to 4 until 12 noon and the fees can be paid till 8 pm. The choice filling window will be available between September 2 and 5 till 11:55 pm and the result will be announced on September 8 and the reporting time under round 1 is from September 9 to 13.

After that, the second round of the counselling process will begin on September 17, and the verification of the seat matrix by institutions will be carried out on September 17 and 18.

The registration process will begin on September 19 and will conclude on September 21 at 12 noon. The choice locking window will be available between September 19 to 22 till 11:55 pm. The round two seat allotment result will be announced on September 25.

JEE Advanced 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has concluded the registration of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 at 8 pm of August 12. Earlier, the deadline was August 11, but IIT Bombay had extended the registration deadline by a day.

This year, the JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 by IIT Bombay. According to official figures, out of 2.6 lakh candidates who cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, a total of 1.6 lakh students, including 50 foreign nationals, have registered for the JEE (Advanced) 2022, and many students have also complained about irregularities in JEE Main results.

CBSE compartment exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the CBSE compartment exams for classes 10 and 12 from August 23 onwards and continue till August 25. This year, students who applied for 6 or more subjects but were unable to pass any of the first 5 subjects, with the exception of language, declared pass by substituting the sixth subject from the failed subject are also permitted in compartment examinations to enhance performance in the failed subject.

On August 15, CBSE released the admit cards for these compartment exams. Students who are registered for the compartment exams can now download their hall tickets from the official CBSE websites — parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in, cbse.gov.in — by keying in their user ID and password.

GATE 2023

This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will begin the registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 from August 23 and candidates will be given time till September 30 to apply for GATE 2023. After that, candidates will be given the opportunity to fill application with fee till October 7, 2022.

Admit cards for GATE 2023 will be released at the official website on January 3, 2023. This time, the GATE 2023 exam has been scheduled for February 4, 5, 11 and 12. After that, individual response sheets will be made available on February 15 and answer key will be released on February 21.

Candidates will be given time from February 22 to February 25 to raise challenges and objections with respect to the answer key. After considering all the challenges raised by candidates, results will be declared on March 16 and individual score card will be made available on March 22.

IIT JAM 2023

The Joint Admissions test for Masters (JAM) in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will be conducted on February 12, 2023, as per the official website — jam.iitg.ac.in. The registration for IIT JAM 2023 will begin on September 7 and will end on October 11, 2022.

According to the schedule, the result for JAM 2023, according to the schedule, will be released on March 22, 2023, and the online application for admissions will begin from April 11 and conclude on April 25 of next year.