Post CUET UG result declaration, universities will need 3-4 weeks to complete admissions: UGC Chief

NTA CUET UG Result 2022, Admission Process post CUET Result Declaration: Undergraduate admissions based on the CUET-UG score might take three to four weeks to finish after the entrance test results are declared, University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has told indianexpress.com.
“Once the results are announced, it may take 3 to 4 weeks to complete the admission process. Usually universities bring out first list, second list or even third list to make sure seats are filled up,” he told indianexpress.com.
When asked about the result date for CUET UG, the chief said that it “usually it takes about a week from the day the exam has got over.” Earlier, a senior NTA official had told The Indian Express that the NTA is “aiming” to announce the results around September 7.
“The number of subject papers is huge for CUET-UG. We will try to finish the evaluation and announce the results by September 7. We are considering September 10 as our deadline,” the NTA official had said.
The fourth phase of the CUET UG exam began on August 17 (Wednesday) and while majority exam centres were able to function without technical glitches, the exam was cancelled at 13 centres due to technical errors. “In some centres, there was a server problem. But all those students will get a retest. However, in the rest of the country, including remote areas, the morning session went off well,” University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told The Indian Express.
This happened a few days after the UGC had announced last week that the NTA has taken a series of measures, such as including additional technical manpower, more mock tests at exam centres and increased server capacity, to ensure smooth conduct of the fourth phase of CUET-UG.
However, on day one of phase four, while the exam was conducted successfully in 455 centres in 245 cities, 13 centres failed to conduct the exam properly. The 8,693 affected candidates will be notified about their exam date, which is proposed as August 25 till now.
In addition to these 8,693 candidates, the exam was also earlier postponed for over 11,000 students, who have been moved to Phase 6 (August 24 to 30) in order to accommodate their city preferences. For these 11,000 candidates, the NTA has postponed the exam to August 30 in order to avoid travel-related problems.
