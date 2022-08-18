scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Post CUET UG result declaration, universities will need 3-4 weeks to complete admissions: UGC Chief

CUET UG Result 2022, post CUET UG Result Declaration: CUET-UG results compilation will take at least a week after the exam concludes on August 30, the higher regulator head told indianexpress.com

Written by Deeksha Teri | New Delhi |
Updated: August 18, 2022 10:28:48 am
CUET UG Result 2022 | NTA CUET UG Result | Admission ProcessCUET UG 2022 phase 5 exam was cancelled at 13 centres due to technical errors. (Representative image. File)

NTA CUET UG Result 2022, Admission Process post CUET Result Declaration: Undergraduate admissions based on the CUET-UG score might take three to four weeks to finish after the entrance test results are declared, University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has told indianexpress.com.

“Once the results are announced, it may take 3 to 4 weeks to complete the admission process. Usually universities bring out first list, second list or even third list to make sure seats are filled up,” he told indianexpress.com.

Read |liveCUET UG 2022 Phase IV LIVE Updates

When asked about the result date for CUET UG, the chief said that it “usually it takes about a week from the day the exam has got over.” Earlier, a senior NTA official had told The Indian Express that the NTA is “aiming” to announce the results around September 7.

“The number of subject papers is huge for CUET-UG. We will try to finish the evaluation and announce the results by September 7. We are considering September 10 as our deadline,” the NTA official had said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...Premium
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...

The fourth phase of the CUET UG exam began on August 17 (Wednesday) and while majority exam centres were able to function without technical glitches, the exam was cancelled at 13 centres due to technical errors. “In some centres, there was a server problem. But all those students will get a retest. However, in the rest of the country, including remote areas, the morning session went off well,” University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

Also read |As glicthes mar CUET-UG again, Congress: Incompetence, lack of preparation by Modi Sarkar

This happened a few days after the UGC had announced last week that the NTA has taken a series of measures, such as including additional technical manpower, more mock tests at exam centres and increased server capacity, to ensure smooth conduct of the fourth phase of CUET-UG.

However, on day one of phase four, while the exam was conducted successfully in 455 centres in 245 cities, 13 centres failed to conduct the exam properly. The 8,693 affected candidates will be notified about their exam date, which is proposed as August 25 till now.

Advertisement

In addition to these 8,693 candidates, the exam was also earlier postponed for over 11,000 students, who have been moved to Phase 6 (August 24 to 30) in order to accommodate their city preferences. For these 11,000 candidates, the NTA has postponed the exam to August 30 in order to avoid travel-related problems.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 09:20:43 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

5

Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni
Lakhimpur Kheri

SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni

Bengal: Two suspected members of Al Qaeda held

Bengal: Two suspected members of Al Qaeda held

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement