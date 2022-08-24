scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

When is NTA declaring CUET UG, PG 2022 results?

CUET UG, PG Results 2022 Date: According to the official schedule, the CUET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 1 and 11. UGC chairman informs the tentative result declaration date for CUET UG and PG exams.

CUET UG 2022, cuet pg result date, cuet news, cuet result newsCUET UG, PG Result 2022 date: The sixth and final phase of the examination ends on August 30.. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

CUET UG, PG Results 2022 Date: The CUET UG result is expected to be announced by September 10 and CUET PG result by September 25, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told The Indian Express today. “The result should typically be declared within 10 days of the last test date,” he said. 

Earlier, a senior NTA official confirmed that the CUET UG result will be released by September 7. “The number of subject papers is huge for CUET-UG. We will try to finish the evaluation and announce the results by September 7. We are considering September 10 as our outer limit,” said the NTA official.

Education talks | Might reduce choice of subjects for candidates, says NTA chief on possible changes in exam next year

The sixth and final phase of the examination ends on August 30. Originally, CUET was divided into two phases. However, repeated technical glitches during the second phase (held from August 4 to August 6) led to the postponement and cancellation of papers. CUET is now being conducted in six phases and will end on August 30, as opposed to August 20.

According to the official schedule, the CUET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 1 and 11. The exams will be conducted in two shifts — morning shift will be held from 10 am till 12 pm, and afternoon shift between 3 pm and 5 pm.

In addition to this, a senior NTA official has told The Indian Express that the CUET PG 2022 city intimation slip will be released on August 26 while the admit card is expected on August 28 or 29.

 

