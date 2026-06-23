CUET UG Result 2026 Date: NTA likely to declare result this week

CUET UG 2026 results will be declared soon on the official website (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/AI)

CUET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination this week on its official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. As per reports, the CUET UG result might be released today.

This year, the exams were conducted from May 11 to June 7, 2026. Around 15,68,866 candidates had applied for them, generating as many as 67,56,321 test instances.

Here is a look at the dates of declaration of the CUET UG results over the past few years.

Year Result declaration date 2022 September 16 2023 July 15 2024 July 28 2025 July 4

Over the last few years, the NTA has been releasing the examination results by July, which gives universities and candidates ample time to make the merit list and decide which universities to apply to, respectively.