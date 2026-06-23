CUET UG Result 2026 Date: NTA likely to declare result this week

CUET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination this week on its official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. As per reports, the CUET UG result might be released today.
This year, the exams were conducted from May 11 to June 7, 2026. Around 15,68,866 candidates had applied for them, generating as many as 67,56,321 test instances.
Here is a look at the dates of declaration of the CUET UG results over the past few years.
|Year
|Result declaration date
|2022
|September 16
|2023
|July 15
|2024
|July 28
|2025
|July 4
Over the last few years, the NTA has been releasing the examination results by July, which gives universities and candidates ample time to make the merit list and decide which universities to apply to, respectively.
Students can follow these steps to download their results:
Step 1 : Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2 : Click on the “CUET UG result” link available on the homepage.
Step 3 : Log in using your application number and password or date of birth.
Step 4 : Click submit.
Step 5 : The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6 : Download and print it for future reference.
The examination offered candidates a total of 37 subjects to choose from – 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one general aptitude test. The examination was conducted via a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The candidates could choose a maximum of five subjects, including languages and an aptitude test. For every correct answer, the candidate was awarded five marks, while for every incorrect answer, one mark was deducted. No marks were awarded for unanswered questions.
It should be noted that the result of CUET UG 2026 will be valid solely for the academic year 2026-27. Each participating university will prepare its own merit list and determine its own eligibility criteria. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of their target university for more information on the counselling and admission process.