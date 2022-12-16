CUET 2023 registration to begin in February; result in June: UGC Chief

CUET 2023 Registration Date: The application process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET -UG) will begin from the first week of February 2023, the UGC Chief announced today. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to apply at the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the schedule released by the NTA on Thursday, the CUET 2023 exams will be conducted between May 21 and 31.

The results of CUET-UG will be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023, the UGC Chief said. The authorities are hoping that with this schedule, universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1, 2023.

Information on CUET 2023: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) to be conducted between the 21st and 31st of May will start in the first week of February 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 16, 2022

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, namely Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

This year, too, the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. According to the UGC chief, a candidate can take as many as six domain subjects in addition to one/ two languages and the General Test.

“NTA is working on preparing 1000 test centres across the country, out of which 450 – 500 centres will be used per day,” he added.

The registration dates have been revealed a few hours after the NTA released the exam dates of several NTA entrace exams, such as CUET 2023, NEET 2023, JEE Main 2023.