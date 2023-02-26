CUET UG 2023: NTA opens exam help centres to facilitate students

CUET UG 2023: To ensure smooth conduction of the Common University Entrance Test- undergraduate 2023 (CUET-UG 2023), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched examination help centres across the country. The locations and details of these centres are available on the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The help centres will create awareness among the aspirants and provide equal opportunities to candidates, especially those from rural and remote areas. The main objective of these help centres is to ensure that students who have to apply can do so without facing any difficulty and get necessary guidance.

There are 24 centres across the country. Each centre will have one dedicated technical person who will be the in-charge and will help the applicants in filling their forms. The service is free of cost, all students need to do is go to the help centres with their required documents and fill the form.

The candidates can contact NTA at the helpline number — 011-40759000/ 011-69227700 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in in case of any difficulty while applying for CUET-UG 2023.

Additionally, the NTA recently allowed foreign, NRI and OCI students to apply for CUET. To facilitate those students, CUET (UG) 2023 will be conducted in 24 cities outside India. The CUET UG 2023 application process is underway and will conclude on March 12. The exams for the same will be conducted from May 21 to 31.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also clarified that the candidates applying from Tamil Nadu will not have to key in their class 10 marks now, as they were only awarded with a ‘pass’ comment due to the Covid pandemic. Authorities had received several complaints from Tamil Nadu students who informed the NTA that due to the Covid outbreak, no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of class 10, because of which no marks were given in the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer.