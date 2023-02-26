scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

CUET UG 2023: NTA opens exam help centres to facilitate students

The details of these centres are available on the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. These help centres will create awareness among the aspirants and provide equal opportunities to candidates, especially those from rural and remote areas.

CUET UG 2023 exam help centresCUET UG 2023: The exams will be conducted from May 21to 31. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
CUET UG 2023: NTA opens exam help centres to facilitate students
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

CUET UG 2023: To ensure smooth conduction of the Common University Entrance Test- undergraduate 2023 (CUET-UG 2023), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched examination help centres across the country. The locations and details of these centres are available on the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Read |Fewer private universities adopt CUET UG 2023, others hesitate over ‘uncertainty’

The help centres will create awareness among the aspirants and provide equal opportunities to candidates, especially those from rural and remote areas. The main objective of these help centres is to ensure that students who have to apply can do so without facing any difficulty and get necessary guidance.

There are 24 centres across the country. Each centre will have one dedicated technical person who will be the in-charge and will help the applicants in filling their forms. The service is free of cost, all students need to do is go to the help centres with their required documents and fill the form.

Also read |‘CUET UG mandatory for all central universities,’ UGC writes to AMU, Jamia

The candidates can contact NTA at the helpline number — 011-40759000/ 011-69227700 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in in case of any difficulty while applying for CUET-UG 2023.

Additionally, the NTA recently allowed foreign, NRI and OCI students to apply for CUET. To facilitate those students, CUET (UG) 2023 will be conducted in 24 cities outside India. The CUET UG 2023 application process is underway and will conclude on March 12. The exams for the same will be conducted from May 21 to 31.

Also Read
non core engineering branches
Why are more non-computer science students opting for non-engineering job...
Two Australian Universities ranked among the world’s top 300 keen to set ...
Studying MBBS from Kazakhstan
NEET UG 2023: MBBS from Kazakhstan; check scholarships, universities, eli...
kcet2023 dates
KCET 2023 exam dates announced; check full schedule

Meanwhile, the NTA has also clarified that the candidates applying from Tamil Nadu will not have to key in their class 10 marks now, as they were only awarded with a ‘pass’ comment due to the Covid pandemic. Authorities had received several complaints from Tamil Nadu students who informed the NTA that due to the Covid outbreak, no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of class 10, because of which no marks were given in the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 13:49 IST
Next Story

‘As rare as it gets’: Five wickets fall in last over in Australian women’s domestic league final

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close