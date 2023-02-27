scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

CUET UG 2023 Participating universities: Allahabad University admissions, eligibility, cut-offs, hostels

University of Allahabad has in total eleven constituent colleges and has four faculties namely arts, commerce, science and law with in total 33 departments.

Allahabd University to conduct CUET fro admission to UG coursesBefore CUET, Allahabad University used to admit students to UG programmes on the basis of entrance exams conducted by the university itself. (Image Source: Allahabad University website/ File Image)

The University of Allahabad is one of the oldest varsities in India and offers various UG programmes like BA, BSc, BCom, BVoc, BCA, PGDCA and BTech. Allahabad University received 2.62 lakh applications for CUET 2022 making it the university with the third highest number of applications after Delhi University and Banaras Hindu University. 

Admissions to all undergraduate courses except BTech are conducted through the CUET scores. Meanwhile, for admissions to BTech, a candidate is admitted through JEE Main score.

Read |Why are private universities ‘hesitant’ to adopt CUET?

Prior to CUET, Allahabad University admitted students to UG programmes on the basis of entrance exams conducted by the university itself.

CUET 2022 Cut offs: 

Course Cut off (General)
BA  734 and above
BA (LLB) 603.17507 and above
BPA 311 and above
BFA  542 and above
BSc (Maths) 647 and above
BSc (Biology) 695 and above
BCom 510.48 and above
Also Read |CUET UG 2023: How to get perfect score in Economics?

Hostels

University has in total 15 hostels, 9 for boys and 6 for girls. Hostel rooms allocation is made out of merit lists prepared on the basis of  CUET score. Students desiring to opt for hostels have to fill out the application form for admission to the hostels. Students unable to fill out the form will not be considered for the hostel allocation.

Also Read |After CUET 2022, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease

Students will be provided access to the reading room and common hall in the hostel and are required to complete at least 80 per cent of the hostel attendance in order to be permitted to appear for a University examination.

Placements 

‘University Placement Cell’ conducts placement drives for bringing job and internship opportunities for students. Major recruiters of the university include: WSP India, HDFC Life, Dhurin, TCS Atlas, Aakash Byjus, Federal Bank, Accenture, HCL Technologies, SAGE Publications India, Infosys BPM Ltd. and more. 

Famous Alumni

Advertisement

University of Allahabad has been a home to great leaders, political leaders, and scholars like: Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya (Founder of BHU), Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant (Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh), Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma (Former President of India), Shri Gopal Swarup Pathak (Former Vice President of India), Shri Gulzari Lal Nanda (Former Prime Minister of India), Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Hindi Poet) among others.

Raed |CUET UG 2023 Participating Universities: DU admissions, eligibility, top courses, scholarships, and more

Constituent colleges

The University of Allahabad has a total of 11 constituent colleges namely Allahabad Degree College, Prayagraj,  Arya Kanya Degree College, Prayagraj,  Chaudhary Mahadeo Prasad Degree College, Prayagraj,  Ewing Christian College, Prayagraj,  Iswar Saran Degree College, Prayagraj,  Hamidia Girls’ Degree College, Prayagraj,  Jagat Taran Girls’ Degree College, Prayagraj,  K.P. Training College, Prayagraj,  Rajarshi Tandon Girls’ Degree College, Prayagraj,  Sanwal Dass Sadan Lal Khanna Girls’ Degree College, Prayagraj,  Shyama Prasad Mukherji Govt. Degree College, Prayagraj.

Advertisement

The university has four faculties namely arts, commerce, science and law within total of 33 departments.

History

Also Read
NEET PG 2023 Live Updates
NEET PG 2023 Postponement Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea soon
NEET PG 2023 admit card released
NEET PG 2023 Admit card releasing today; steps to download
NEET UG, PG 2023 news and updates
NEET UG, PG 2023: Registration date, postponement news, admit card and more
Finnish education system in India
Is Finnish teacher training model better than Indian system? Experts discuss

The University of Allahabad was established on September 23, 1887 and is the fourth oldest University of India after Calcutta, Bombay and Madras University. Its first entrance examination was held in March 1889. The credit for conceiving a large Central College in Allahabad (now named as Prayagraj), which eventually developed into a University, goes to Sir William Muir, Lt Governor of United Provinces.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 15:40 IST
Next Story

Williamson surpasses Taylor as New Zealand’s most prolific test batter

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close