Jamia partially adopts CUET UG, ICAR not through AIEEA, and more — here’s what happened this week

This week, a few updates took place related to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2023. Last week, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) had announced that candidates have to appear in the CUET UG to apply for BHU admission 2023.

Meanwhile, last week, the NTA also decided to allow CUET for NRI and OCI candidates. In the online application form of CUET (UG) 2023, candidates need to select their nationality in the dropdown as either Indian, OCI, NRI or foreign.

Let’s take a look at the major happening this week:

Jamia partially adopts CUET

While last week the Aligarh Muslim University and the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) had announced that they would adopt CUET only partially, Jamia now released the subjects for which the institute will adopt CUET UG.

JMI has now announced that the varsity will adopt CUET only for 20 courses. The UG courses in which admission would be taken through the CUET are: BA (Hons) (Turkish Lang and Literature)* (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Urdu, B.A. (Hons) Korean Language, BA (Hons) Persian, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics, BSc (Hons) Chemistry, BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics and BA( Hons) Economics.

However, from next year all admission to undergraduate courses in university would be taken through CUET. “We have informed the UGC about it,” JMI Registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri told PTI.

ICAR adopts CUET UG

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has decided that admission to Bachelor degree programmes in agriculture and allied sciences at agricultural universities will now be conducted through Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG). Since ICAR has adopted CUET UG, there would be no ICAR-AIEEA (UG) for admission to UG courses for this academic year.

ICAR-AIEEA (UG) was conducted for admission to UG courses in agriculture and allied subjects for 20 per cent ICAR All India Quota seats.

The application process for CUET-UG began on February 9 and will conclude on March 12. The exams will be conducted from May 21 to 31.

How is CUET different from CBSE Class 12 exams

There are several students who are appearing for CUET UG and class 12 exams can have a tough time in handling both exams. Despite scoring 100 percentile in the CUET 2022, Priyanshu Dixit couldn’t secure a seat at the college of his choice. He wanted to pursue BA (Hons) Political Science from Hindu College but instead got his second preference, Kirori Mal College.

He scored 792.48 out 800 marks in CUET and 96 per cent in CBSE class 12 boards exams simultaneously. “For my preparation, the first thing I referred to was NCERT books. I prepared a journal where I made notes of all the essential information— dates, events, people and their contributions and more. There was a lot of confusion about CUET— paper pattern, syllabus and there was no reference material available in the market or online,” he told indianexpress.com.