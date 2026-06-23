CUET UG 2026 Result Live Updates: NTA to release scorecard soon; here’s all you need to know

CUET UG Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET) UG 2026 results soon. Candidates can access their results by logging onto the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released the CUET UG final answer key, and the result is expected early this week.

CUET UG Results 2026: How to download the marksheet

Initially, the CUET UG was scheduled to conclude by May 31, but due to a change in the date of Eid al-Adha, two exams were rescheduled to May 31, June 6, and June 7.

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The CUET UG exam was held between May 11 and June 7 across 35 shifts across the country. As per data released by NTA, as many as 15,68,866 candidates had applied for the entrance test. A total of 8,69,959 students registered for five subjects, 3,63,096 for four, 2,93,660 for three, 31,011 for two subjects, and 11,140 applied for only one subject. About 96.6% of students were given their preferred cities, and 79% were allotted their first choice of city. This year, there were approximately 67,56,321 test instances that were generated.

Last year, the result was declared on July 4. The CUET UG examinations were conducted from May 13 to June 4 in a total of 35 shifts. Around 13,54,699 candidates had registered for the exams, including 6,47,934 girls, 7,06,760 boys, and five third gender students. From the total, 10,71,735 students had appeared for the exams.

In 2024, 283 universities had admitted students in their UG courses, but in 2025, the number of participating universities had dropped to 239.

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