scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

CUET-UG first phase records 76% attendance

Bihar, with 84.35 per cent attendance, logged the highest turnout among registered aspirants, while Meghalaya registered the lowest with 11.28 per cent attendance. Total 1.91 lakh students out of 2.5 lakh allotted slots in the first phase took the exam, according to NTA data.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 2:55:57 am
Among the high attendance states were Uttar Pradesh (83.70 per cent), Delhi (82.69 per cent), Jharkhand (82.30 per cent), Haryana (80.6 per cent). (File)

THE COMMON University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses (CUET-UG) registered 76.48 per cent attendance during the first phase of the exam held between July 15 and July 20, according to numbers shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Bihar, with 84.35 per cent attendance, logged the highest turnout among registered aspirants, while Meghalaya registered the lowest with 11.28 per cent attendance. Total 1.91 lakh students out of 2.5 lakh allotted slots in the first phase took the exam, according to NTA data.

CUET-UG has so far taken place on July 15, 16, 19 and 20. In the second phase, it will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 20.

Apart from Meghalaya, where only 36 of the 319 candidates allotted dates in the first phase appeared in the exam, Arunachal Pradesh also registered low attendance (23.6 per cent), followed by Sikkim (41.34 per cent), and Mizoram (46.78 per cent).

Among the high attendance states were Uttar Pradesh (83.70 per cent), Delhi (82.69 per cent), Jharkhand (82.30 per cent), Haryana (80.6 per cent).

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement