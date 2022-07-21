CUET-UG first phase records 76% attendance

Among the high attendance states were Uttar Pradesh (83.70 per cent), Delhi (82.69 per cent), Jharkhand (82.30 per cent), Haryana (80.6 per cent). (File)

THE COMMON University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses (CUET-UG) registered 76.48 per cent attendance during the first phase of the exam held between July 15 and July 20, according to numbers shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Bihar, with 84.35 per cent attendance, logged the highest turnout among registered aspirants, while Meghalaya registered the lowest with 11.28 per cent attendance. Total 1.91 lakh students out of 2.5 lakh allotted slots in the first phase took the exam, according to NTA data.

CUET-UG has so far taken place on July 15, 16, 19 and 20. In the second phase, it will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 20.

Apart from Meghalaya, where only 36 of the 319 candidates allotted dates in the first phase appeared in the exam, Arunachal Pradesh also registered low attendance (23.6 per cent), followed by Sikkim (41.34 per cent), and Mizoram (46.78 per cent).

Among the high attendance states were Uttar Pradesh (83.70 per cent), Delhi (82.69 per cent), Jharkhand (82.30 per cent), Haryana (80.6 per cent).