July 21, 2022 2:55:57 am
THE COMMON University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses (CUET-UG) registered 76.48 per cent attendance during the first phase of the exam held between July 15 and July 20, according to numbers shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Bihar, with 84.35 per cent attendance, logged the highest turnout among registered aspirants, while Meghalaya registered the lowest with 11.28 per cent attendance. Total 1.91 lakh students out of 2.5 lakh allotted slots in the first phase took the exam, according to NTA data.
CUET-UG has so far taken place on July 15, 16, 19 and 20. In the second phase, it will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 20.
Apart from Meghalaya, where only 36 of the 319 candidates allotted dates in the first phase appeared in the exam, Arunachal Pradesh also registered low attendance (23.6 per cent), followed by Sikkim (41.34 per cent), and Mizoram (46.78 per cent).
Among the high attendance states were Uttar Pradesh (83.70 per cent), Delhi (82.69 per cent), Jharkhand (82.30 per cent), Haryana (80.6 per cent).
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?Premium
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Latest News
CUET-UG first phase records 76% attendance
NCLT initiates action against FRL
HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum
BJP legislator’s son booked for assaulting forest guards in MP
Cashless push: Irdai allows insurers to empanel hospitals
Re again treads below 80/$: crude, trade deficit weigh
Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers ‘fled’ border road project, kin wait for answers
OBC quota in local bodies | What worked in Maharashtra’s favour: A dedicated commission, extensive data and MP’s example
SDRF recovers bodies of couple who jumped into Mahisagar river: police
GMC students continue protest as demands on relocation not met
Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Cong, 1 to rebel
Rain abates in Vadodara as city remains on alert