CUET UG 2022 Day 1 LIVE Updates: Affected candidates can appear in second phase, says NTA official

CUET UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the first day of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today for phase I students. The admit cards for Phase I students of CUET UG 2022 were released in early hours of July 13, 2022, and students can download the same from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — by logging in through their registered credentials.

This year, the CUET UG exams have been divided into two phases — the first phase will take place on July 15, 1 6, 19 and 20 and the second phase will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. Citing security reasons, the UGC Chief and NTA officials have made it clear that the admit cards will be released only three to four days prior to the scheduled exam date. “This is a common practice in all the examinations that NTA conducts, whether it is JEE Mains or NEET. We usually issue admit cards four days before the examination,” the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

A total of 14,90,000 students have registered for the CUET UG 2022 exams this year, out of which 8,10,000 have been allotted Phase I and 6,80,000 have been taken in Phase II of the CUET-UG 2022 exam. Students who have been allotted Phase I are unhappy about their schedules.

Talking to The Indian Express, the Phase I students said they felt they were being put at a disadvantage, and some are also feeling the pressure of writing a large number of papers in one day itself. Additionally, students who have not been allotted their preference face additional challenges, although the UGC Chairman has said that 98 per cent of candidates have been given the exam centre of their choice.