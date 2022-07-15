CUET UG 2022 Day 1 LIVE Updates: Affected candidates can appear in second phase, says NTA official

CUET UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the first day of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today for phase I students. The admit cards for Phase I students of CUET UG 2022 were released in early hours of July 13, 2022, and students can download the same from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — by logging in through their registered credentials.
This year, the CUET UG exams have been divided into two phases — the first phase will take place on July 15, 1 6, 19 and 20 and the second phase will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. Citing security reasons, the UGC Chief and NTA officials have made it clear that the admit cards will be released only three to four days prior to the scheduled exam date. “This is a common practice in all the examinations that NTA conducts, whether it is JEE Mains or NEET. We usually issue admit cards four days before the examination,” the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.
A total of 14,90,000 students have registered for the CUET UG 2022 exams this year, out of which 8,10,000 have been allotted Phase I and 6,80,000 have been taken in Phase II of the CUET-UG 2022 exam. Students who have been allotted Phase I are unhappy about their schedules.
Talking to The Indian Express, the Phase I students said they felt they were being put at a disadvantage, and some are also feeling the pressure of writing a large number of papers in one day itself. Additionally, students who have not been allotted their preference face additional challenges, although the UGC Chairman has said that 98 per cent of candidates have been given the exam centre of their choice.
Deepak Goyal. His daughter Shivani had initially been alloted NSUT Dwarka as her exam centre. They had not realized that her centre had been changed last minute to Delhi University. "We reached at 7:15 and realised that it's not the centre. We panicked and my daughter was convinced that we would never reach the centre on time. I was determined to make her reach and drove her all the way here on my scooter, I had to jump a few red lights. We reached by 8:20."
Requesting anonymity, one of the observers in Ludhiana appointed by NTA said: “The entire process is being videographed and cameras have been installed. Covid protocols being followed. There is capacity to accommodate 100 candidates in each session.”
In Ludhiana, the exam is being held at two centres: Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) and Central Tool Room (CTR), Focal Point.
Candidates who could not appear for the exam today due to a last-minute centre change yesterday, will be given an opportunity to appear in the second phase in August. All affected candidates have been informed about this via phone and email, said a senior NTA official.