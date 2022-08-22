scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

CUET UG, CBSE Compartment exam: NTA launches grievance redressal e-mail for exam date change

CUET UG 2022: Candidates who wish to get their exam date rescheduled can mail the NTA about their concern on the new mail id — cuetug-dateclash@nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022, CUET UG 2022 exam dates changeCUET UG 2022: The CUET UG 2022 exams were initially supposed to be concluded on August 10, but has been extended till August 30 due to technical snags. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail for the candidates who have complained about a clash in exam dates in phase 6 of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. 

Candidates who wish to get their exam date rescheduled can mail the NTA about their concern on the new mail id — cuetug-dateclash@nta.ac.in.

Read |CUET-PG 2022 Admit cards to be released around August 26, says NTA

“NTA has now received requests from candidates to re-schedule their examinations scheduled on 23rd August 2022, in view of other examinations like CBSE compartment exam beginning from 23rd August 2022,” the official notification read.

The CUET UG 2022 exams were initially supposed to be concluded on August 10 but has been extended till August 30 due to technical snags. Now, because of exams being postponed due to technical issues and students not getting centres of their preference, the CUET exams are once again being clashed with other exams. Some students have complained that their phase five exams (which will conclude on August 23) are clashing with the CBSE compartment exams.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...Premium
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

Candidates can mention their original exam dates along with their complaints and their application number in their email while sending their grievances.

After due consideration of the requests sent by candidates, the NTA will intimate concerned students about the fresh exam dates through their admit cards and a public notice.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 05:49:35 pm
Next Story

Ambala Cantonment: Army officials, contractors remanded in four-day CBI custody in bribery case

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289
Follow Live Updates

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture
Express Opinion

Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement