CUET UG, CBSE Compartment exam: NTA launches grievance redressal e-mail for exam date change

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail for the candidates who have complained about a clash in exam dates in phase 6 of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022.

Candidates who wish to get their exam date rescheduled can mail the NTA about their concern on the new mail id — cuetug-dateclash@nta.ac.in.

“NTA has now received requests from candidates to re-schedule their examinations scheduled on 23rd August 2022, in view of other examinations like CBSE compartment exam beginning from 23rd August 2022,” the official notification read.

The CUET UG 2022 exams were initially supposed to be concluded on August 10 but has been extended till August 30 due to technical snags. Now, because of exams being postponed due to technical issues and students not getting centres of their preference, the CUET exams are once again being clashed with other exams. Some students have complained that their phase five exams (which will conclude on August 23) are clashing with the CBSE compartment exams.

Candidates can mention their original exam dates along with their complaints and their application number in their email while sending their grievances.

After due consideration of the requests sent by candidates, the NTA will intimate concerned students about the fresh exam dates through their admit cards and a public notice.