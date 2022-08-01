CUET UG Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: Hall tickets for Phase II students to be released today

CUET Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today release the admit cards for the Central University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today for phase II students. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — by logging in through their registered credentials.

Earlier, the NTA had released the city intimation slip for registered candidates, which had the name of the city in which the candidate will have to take the CUET-UG along with the date (or dates) of the exam. Now, the candidates will be given the exam date, time and exam centre address. To download the hall ticket, candidates simply have to log on to their account at the official website by typing in your application number and date of birth. Students who wish to request a change of their exam date or centre can do so by sending an email to the NTA. Candidates may call NTA at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The Phase I exams were conducted on July 15, 16, 19 and 20, and the second phase exams are scheduled to take place on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 20. The phase I exam had a lot of technical issues on the first day, and a lot of students alleged that the NTA changed their exam centres in the last few hours which made it difficult for candidates to travel to the new location and led to some students missing their exam. However, the UGC has announced that these students will not be offered a retest. “In some cases, a few students reached the centres after 9.30 pm, after the commencement of the first session in the morning slot. It is a common practice and it has already been conveyed to students that if they come 30 minutes after the commencement of the examination, they are not permitted to enter the centre,” UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said.