CUET UG Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: Hall tickets for Phase 4 to be released today; here’s how to download, revised exam schedule

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the fresh admit cards for the phase four candidates who have their exams scheduled between August 17 and 20, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told indianexpress.com. Once released, the admit cards can be downloaded from the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the government data shared today, a total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be sitting for the exam in the fourth phase which will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20. However, nearly 11,000 candidates from this phase have been moved to Phase 6 (August 24 to 30) in order to accommodate their city preferences. For these 11,000 candidates, the NTA has postponed the exam to August 30 in order to avoid travel-related problems. In addition to phase four, candidates who have their exams in phase five and six will also today get information about their dates and cities in which they are supposed to take the exam.

To download their admit cards for CUET UG 2022 phase four, candidates have to first visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Then, on the home page, key in your application number and date of birth to login. After that, candidates will be able to see links for city intimation slip and admit card.