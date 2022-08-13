scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022
CUET UG Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: Hall tickets for Phase 4 to be released today; here's how to download, revised exam schedule

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: Once released, registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — by logging in through their registered credentials.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 13, 2022 1:28:31 pm
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Students should remember that no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without the hall ticket.

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the fresh admit cards for the phase four candidates who have their exams scheduled between August 17 and 20, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told indianexpress.comOnce released, the admit cards can be downloaded from the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Read |JEE (Main), NEET to be merged with CUET for students’ benefit: UGC Chief

According to the government data shared today, a total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be sitting for the exam in the fourth phase which will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20. However, nearly 11,000 candidates from this phase have been moved to Phase 6 (August 24 to 30) in order to accommodate their city preferences. For these 11,000 candidates, the NTA has postponed the exam to August 30 in order to avoid travel-related problems. In addition to phase four, candidates who have their exams in phase five and six will also today get information about their dates and cities in which they are supposed to take the exam.

To download their admit cards for CUET UG 2022 phase four, candidates have to first visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Then, on the home page, key in your application number and date of birth to login. After that, candidates will be able to see links for city intimation slip and admit card.

CUET Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: Check how to download hall tickets for phase 4 at cuet.samarth.ac.in; mock tests available on official CUET website

13:28 (IST)13 Aug 2022
CUET Admit Card 2022: Admit cards to be released soon

The NTA will soon issue the fresh admit cards for the Phase 4 candidates who have their exams scheduled between August 17 and 20, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told indianexpress.com. According to the government data shared today, a total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be sitting for the exam in the fourth phase. Read the full story here

CUET UG 2022, CUET UG 2022 admit crads CUET Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: Phase II of CUET UG exam had a lot of technical issues. (Express Photo)

CUET Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: Phase 5 and 6 students will also be provided information about their  dates and cities in which they are supposed to take the exam. The same is available at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Phase 4 students will get their admit crads in the late hours of August 13 or early hours of August 14.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 01:18:53 pm