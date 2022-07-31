CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Date and Time Released: Hall tickets for Phase II students to be released tomorrow

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Date and Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 tomorrow, i.e. August 1, for the Phase II candidates. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — by logging in through their registered credentials.

This time, only the hall tickets of the phase II students will be released. These candidates had already received an advance city intimation slip from the official CUET website in the second week of July. This slip carries a unique date sheet along with the name of the city allotted to individual candidates. Now, the candidates will be given the exam date, time and exam centre address.

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the student login section.

Step 3: Key in your application number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: You will be able to see links for city intimation slip and admit card.

Step 5: Download and save both for future reference.

The Phase I exams were conducted on July 15, 16, 19 and 20, and the second phase exams are scheduled to take place on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 20.

In the phase I exams, a lot of students alleged that the NTA changed their exam centres in the last few hours which made it difficult for candidates to travel to the new location and led to some students missing their exam. However, the UGC has announced that these students will not be offered a retest. “In some cases, a few students reached the centres after 9.30 pm, after the commencement of the first session in the morning slot. It is a common practice and it has already been conveyed to students that if they come 30 minutes after the commencement of the examination, they are not permitted to enter the centre,” UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The students who wish to request a change if their exam city can request a change by sending an email to the NTA. Candidates may call NTA at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.