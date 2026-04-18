CUET UG 2026: NTA opens window for subject updation

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided a chance for students to update or correct the subjects they had opted for while filling up the CUET UG 2026 application form. In a notice released on April 17, NTA informed that the CUET UG subject updation portal will be open from April 17 to April 19 (11:50 pm). Students can now correct or change their subjects at the official link nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG is going to take place from May 11 to May 31, 2026. The exam will be an online Computer Based Exam (CBT). NTA had opened the applications for the same on January 3. Candidates had the chance to submit the examination fee by January 31, 2026 (11:50 pm). Later, the registraion deadline was extended to February 4, with the fee payment deadline being February 7, 2026. Upon the request of many students, the application portal was further re-activated from February 23 to February 26.