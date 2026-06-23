CUET UG 2026 results out, 22 secure 100 percentile scores in 3 subjects

CUET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG). Candidates can access and download the result from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Only one candidate achieved a perfect 100 percentile score in four of the five subjects they had opted for.
CUET UG Result 2026 Live Updates
According to data released by the agency, 22 candidates secured 100 percentile scores in three subjects, while 180 candidates achieved the feat in two subjects. A total of 3,214 candidates scored 100 percentile in one subject each.
Women accounted for nearly half of all CUET UG 2026 registrations, with 7,74,607 women candidates applying for the examination, compared to 7,94,257 men. However, women outnumbered men among those who appeared for the test, with 5,85,596 women taking the examination against 5,78,500 men. Three candidates registered under the third-gender category, of whom two appeared. In total, 11,64,098 candidates appeared for CUET UG 2026.
The CUET UG examination, which serves as the gateway to undergraduate admissions in central, state, deemed and private universities, witnessed participation from over 15 lakh registered candidates this year.
“Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and institutions for further details,” the agency said.
The NTA said the results have been prepared based on the final answer keys vetted by subject experts and were declared on June 23 on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The agency highlighted that the result declaration process has been significantly streamlined this year, with results being announced within 16 days of the completion of the examination. This marks a reduction of 14 days compared to the previous admission cycle.
Students can follow these steps to download their results:
Step 1 : Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2 : Click on the “CUET UG result” link available on the homepage.
Step 3 : Log in using your application number and password or date of birth.
Step 4 : Click submit.
Step 5 : The result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6 : Download and print it for future reference.
A total of 49 central universities, including Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia and the University of Hyderabad, will use CUET UG scores for undergraduate admissions. Several state, private and deemed universities are also participating in the admission process.
The NTA reiterated that it only conducts the examination and declares scores. Admission-related processes, including counselling, merit lists, cut-offs and seat allocation, will be carried out separately by individual universities based on their admission policies and eligibility criteria.
The recorded responses and question papers attempted by the candidates were made available on the official website before the declaration of results. The candidates could check the provisional answer key, their recorded responses, and calculate their marks accordingly. They were allowed to challenge this answer key along with applicable evidence. After reviewing the challenges, NTA released the final answer key. Five marks were awarded for every correct answer, one mark was deducted for every incorrect response, and no marks were given in case of an unanswered question.
CUET UG 2025 results were released in the first week of July, during which the examination was held from May 13 to June 4, 2025. Around 13,54,699 applicants had registered for the exam last year. Of them, 6,47,934 students were female, while 7,06,760 were male candidates, and five students were of the third gender. CUET UG 2025 was conducted in a total of 300 cities, including 15 cities outside India. The number of students scoring 100 percentile in one and two subjects was 2,679 and 150, respectively. A total of 17 candidates had scored 100 percentile in three subjects, while only one candidate scored 100 percentile in four out of five subjects.