CUET UG 2026 results out, 22 secure 100 percentile scores in 3 subjects

CUET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG). Candidates can access and download the result from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Only one candidate achieved a perfect 100 percentile score in four of the five subjects they had opted for.

CUET UG Result 2026 Live Updates

According to data released by the agency, 22 candidates secured 100 percentile scores in three subjects, while 180 candidates achieved the feat in two subjects. A total of 3,214 candidates scored 100 percentile in one subject each.

Women accounted for nearly half of all CUET UG 2026 registrations, with 7,74,607 women candidates applying for the examination, compared to 7,94,257 men. However, women outnumbered men among those who appeared for the test, with 5,85,596 women taking the examination against 5,78,500 men. Three candidates registered under the third-gender category, of whom two appeared. In total, 11,64,098 candidates appeared for CUET UG 2026.