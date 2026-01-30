CUET UG 2026 registration deadline tonight; check required eligibility

Govt data reveals surge in female admissions at Delhi University (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representative)

CUET UG 2026 registration deadline: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the CUET UG 2026 registration process today, on January 30, 2026. According to the official public notice issued on January 27, 2026, the online application window, which opened on January 3, will remain active only until 11:50 pm tonight, after which the registration link will be disabled.

Candidates are set to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) are required to complete their applications on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in before the deadline.

Aspiring candidates must note that while the registration window ends today, the last date to pay the application fee is January 31, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.