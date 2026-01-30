CUET UG 2026 registration deadline tonight; check required eligibility

Candidates are set to appear for the CUET UG 2026 exam are required to complete their applications on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in, before the deadline.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 03:35 PM IST
CUET UG subjects are selected based on the eligibility criteria for a programme at a desired universityGovt data reveals surge in female admissions at Delhi University (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representative)
Make us preferred source on Google

CUET UG 2026 registration deadline: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the CUET UG 2026 registration process today, on January 30, 2026. According to the official public notice issued on January 27, 2026, the online application window, which opened on January 3, will remain active only until 11:50 pm tonight, after which the registration link will be disabled.

Candidates are set to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) are required to complete their applications on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in before the deadline.

Aspiring candidates must note that while the registration window ends today, the last date to pay the application fee is January 31, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.

CUET UG 2026 Registration: How to apply

Here is a step-by-step process to apply for CUET UG 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link “Registration for CUET (UG)-2026 is LIVE!”.

Step 3: Click on “Registration for CUET (UG)-2026” to begin the application process.

Story continues below this ad

Step 4: Carefully read all the instructions and information displayed on the registration page.

Step 5: After reviewing the details, tick the declaration checkbox and click on “Click here to proceed”.

Step 6: Fill in the required personal, academic and contact details in the CUET UG 2026 application form.

Step 7: Review all entered information thoroughly before proceeding further.

Step 8: Create a password that will be used for future CUET UG 2026 logins.

Story continues below this ad

Step 9: Complete the verification process by entering the OTP sent to the registered contact details.

Step 10: Once verified, select preferred subjects, exam options, courses and participating universities.

Step 11: Pay the applicable CUET UG 2026 application fee to complete the registration process.

Once NTA concludes the online registration process, the agency will release the CUET UG 2026 city intimation slip, followed by admit cards on the official website. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets a few weeks before the examination.

Story continues below this ad

Applicants are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including exam date, shift and allotted examination centre, once it is issued.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tirupati
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Act was never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Gandhi Ambedkar
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
exercise
Neurologist reveals the single habit with the highest health return: 'People are getting up at 4 am for yoga, morning walks...'
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Nothing pauses flagship launches in 2026, bets on Phone (4a) series
Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the company will skip launching a new flagship smartphone in 2026, keeping the Phone (3) as its top model.
Neurologist reveals the single habit with the highest health return: 'People are getting up at 4 am for yoga, morning walks...'
exercise
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement