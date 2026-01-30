CUET UG 2026 registration deadline tonight; check required eligibility

CUET UG 2026 registration deadline: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the CUET UG 2026 registration process today, on January 30, 2026. According to the official public notice issued on January 27, 2026, the online application window, which opened on January 3, will remain active only until 11:50 pm tonight, after which the registration link will be disabled.
Candidates are set to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) are required to complete their applications on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in before the deadline.
Aspiring candidates must note that while the registration window ends today, the last date to pay the application fee is January 31, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.
Here is a step-by-step process to apply for CUET UG 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link “Registration for CUET (UG)-2026 is LIVE!”.
Step 3: Click on “Registration for CUET (UG)-2026” to begin the application process.
Step 4: Carefully read all the instructions and information displayed on the registration page.
Step 5: After reviewing the details, tick the declaration checkbox and click on “Click here to proceed”.
Step 6: Fill in the required personal, academic and contact details in the CUET UG 2026 application form.
Step 7: Review all entered information thoroughly before proceeding further.
Step 8: Create a password that will be used for future CUET UG 2026 logins.
Step 9: Complete the verification process by entering the OTP sent to the registered contact details.
Step 10: Once verified, select preferred subjects, exam options, courses and participating universities.
Step 11: Pay the applicable CUET UG 2026 application fee to complete the registration process.
Once NTA concludes the online registration process, the agency will release the CUET UG 2026 city intimation slip, followed by admit cards on the official website. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets a few weeks before the examination.
Applicants are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including exam date, shift and allotted examination centre, once it is issued.
