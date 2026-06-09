CUET UG 2026: NTA releases provisional answer keys at cuet.nta.nic.in, opens window for challenges

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys, question papers, and recorded responses for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam between May 11–31 and June 6–7, 2026, can now access these documents on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for CUET (UG) 2026, which was conducted in multiple shifts across India and abroad in computer-based mode. The agency has invited candidates to challenge the provisional answer keys if they are not satisfied with the responses provided.

CUET UG 2026: Challenge window and fee

Duration: June 9–11, 2026 (up to 10 pm)

Last Date for Payment: June 11, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm)