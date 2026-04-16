CUET UG 2026: Last chance to submit photo verification certificate today at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension for the submission of the photo verification certificate for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG candidates. According to the notice issued on April 14, 2026, candidates can submit their photos along with other valid documents till April 16, 2026. This was done to provide additional time to the candidates who are having trouble related to photo mismatches in the application form. Candidates can complete the photo verification via the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The extension applies to candidates who registered for CUET UG using identity proof documents other than the Aadhaar card. In some of those cases, the live photos captured by the candidates during the verification process did not align with the existing records available with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).