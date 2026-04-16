CUET UG 2026: Last chance to submit photo verification certificate today at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension for the submission of the photo verification certificate for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG candidates. According to the notice issued on April 14, 2026, candidates can submit their photos along with other valid documents till April 16, 2026. This was done to provide additional time to the candidates who are having trouble related to photo mismatches in the application form. Candidates can complete the photo verification via the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
The extension applies to candidates who registered for CUET UG using identity proof documents other than the Aadhaar card. In some of those cases, the live photos captured by the candidates during the verification process did not align with the existing records available with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
Hence, the NTA has allowed the affected candidates to address this error. The candidates can verify their identity by uploading a signed and attested certificate (available on the website), along with a recent photograph certified by their respective school or college principal.
If the above authorities are not available, candidates may get the documents attested by a Class-I Gazetted Officer, such as a Tehsildar, Revenue Officer, SDM, DM or a Class-I Gazetted Officer of the Indian Embassy for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates. Furthermore, the CUET UG candidates are required to carry it to the examination centre for physical verification on the day of the examination.
NTA has advised the candidates to complete the verification process at the earliest to avoid any last-minute technical issues or server delays.
It should be noted that only the candidates who have faced discrepancies in the photo verification process are required to follow these steps, and not the candidates who have received no such intimation regarding the failure during the photo verification process. The CUET UG paper is scheduled to be held from May 11 to May 31, 2026.