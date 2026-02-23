CUET 2026: NTA reopens UG application portal after aspirants request extension of deadline

The application can be filled on the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. (Screengrab of cuet.nta.nic.in)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online application portal for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026, giving candidates a fresh window to submit their forms and pay application fees until February 26, 2026.

The application process had originally been open from January 3 to January 30, 2026, with fee payment accepted until January 31 at 11:50 pm. The deadline was subsequently extended once to February 4, and the fee payment window was kept open until February 7.

In a public notice dated February 23, 2026, the NTA announced that the re-opening of the submission portal would be effective from the afternoon of February 23. This comes after the agency received multiple representations from candidates across the country requesting a further extension of the deadline.