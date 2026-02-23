CUET 2026: NTA reopens UG application portal after aspirants request extension of deadline

The CUET-UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026 (tentative), at centres across India and in select cities abroad.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 02:37 PM IST
CUET UG 2026: NTA reopens application portal after aspirants requestThe application can be filled on the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. (Screengrab of cuet.nta.nic.in)
Make us preferred source on Google

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online application portal for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026, giving candidates a fresh window to submit their forms and pay application fees until February 26, 2026.

The application process had originally been open from January 3 to January 30, 2026, with fee payment accepted until January 31 at 11:50 pm. The deadline was subsequently extended once to February 4, and the fee payment window was kept open until February 7.

In a public notice dated February 23, 2026, the NTA announced that the re-opening of the submission portal would be effective from the afternoon of February 23. This comes after the agency received multiple representations from candidates across the country requesting a further extension of the deadline.

CUET UG will be conducted in 13 languages across India and overseas for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by Central Universities and other participating institutions.

The CUET-UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026 (tentative), at centres across India and in select cities abroad.

The agency has made clear, however, that this is a special extended period — and one that comes with strict conditions. Candidates have been explicitly warned that no correction facility will be provided after the application form is submitted. This places the entire responsibility of accuracy on the applicant to double-check every detail — personal information, course selection, and examination city preferences — before hitting submit.

CUET UG 2026 Application Process

Step 1: Visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the CUET UG 2026 registration link

Story continues below this ad

Step 3: Fill the online CUET UG application with personal details

Step 4: Fill the online application with qualification details

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the format specified

Step 6: Pay fee payment through the online payment mode

Step 7: Submit and download the CUET UG application form 2026

The CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission to undergraduate programmes across 47 central universities and over 300 colleges nationwide.

CUET UG 2025 was held between May 13 and June 4 over 19 days in 35 total shifts. In 2024, CUET UG was held between May 15 and 29 and in 2023 was held in phases from May 21 and June 23.

Story continues below this ad

The NTA has advised all candidates to regularly monitor its official websites — nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in — for the latest updates and any further developments. Students requiring assistance can reach the NTA Help Desk by calling 011-40759000 or writing to cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
deepak
'Mohammad' Deepak, defender of Muslim shopkeeper, meets Rahul Gandhi: 'Will take membership in my gym'
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Alia Bhatt makes her debut at BAFTA 2026
'Incredible Aloo': Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe's glamour in custom silver gown at BAFTA 2026
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Social media can be addictive even for adults, but there are ways to cut back
phones
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
'Incredible Aloo': Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe's glamour in custom silver gown at BAFTA 2026
Alia Bhatt makes her debut at BAFTA 2026
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement