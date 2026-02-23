The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online application portal for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026, giving candidates a fresh window to submit their forms and pay application fees until February 26, 2026.
The application process had originally been open from January 3 to January 30, 2026, with fee payment accepted until January 31 at 11:50 pm. The deadline was subsequently extended once to February 4, and the fee payment window was kept open until February 7.
In a public notice dated February 23, 2026, the NTA announced that the re-opening of the submission portal would be effective from the afternoon of February 23. This comes after the agency received multiple representations from candidates across the country requesting a further extension of the deadline.
CUET UG will be conducted in 13 languages across India and overseas for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by Central Universities and other participating institutions.
The CUET-UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026 (tentative), at centres across India and in select cities abroad.
The agency has made clear, however, that this is a special extended period — and one that comes with strict conditions. Candidates have been explicitly warned that no correction facility will be provided after the application form is submitted. This places the entire responsibility of accuracy on the applicant to double-check every detail — personal information, course selection, and examination city preferences — before hitting submit.
Step 1: Visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Go to the CUET UG 2026 registration link
Step 3: Fill the online CUET UG application with personal details
Step 4: Fill the online application with qualification details
Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the format specified
Step 6: Pay fee payment through the online payment mode
Step 7: Submit and download the CUET UG application form 2026
The CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission to undergraduate programmes across 47 central universities and over 300 colleges nationwide.
CUET UG 2025 was held between May 13 and June 4 over 19 days in 35 total shifts. In 2024, CUET UG was held between May 15 and 29 and in 2023 was held in phases from May 21 and June 23.
The NTA has advised all candidates to regularly monitor its official websites — nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in — for the latest updates and any further developments. Students requiring assistance can reach the NTA Help Desk by calling 011-40759000 or writing to cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.
Kingfisher's iconic jingle "Oo la la la le o" was recently registered as a sound mark, a non-conventional trademark that functions as a source identifier. India's first registered sound mark was Yahoo's "yodel" in 2008. The application for a sound mark must be filed in MP3 format. It must be distinctive and not common or functional. India's approach is in line with international developments.