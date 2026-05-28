CUET UG 2026: Admit cards out for May 31 re-scheduled exam at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for candidates appearing in the rescheduled Common University Entrance Test — Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examination on May 31, 2026. The public notice, signed by Dr Archana Shukla (ISS), Director, NTA, confirmed that admit cards for candidates rescheduled to appear on June 6 or 7, 2026, will be released shortly.

The rescheduling follows a public notice issued on May 24, 2026, which announced the postponement of CUET (UG) 2026 examinations that had been originally scheduled for May 28, 2026, in both shifts. The changes in the dates were made due to a change in the date of Eid al-Adha. The two rescheduled exams will be held on May 31 and the other on June 6 or 7.