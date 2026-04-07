CUET UG 2026: NTA issues advisory over photo mismatch, opens correction window till April 10

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates appearing in the CUET (UG) 2026 examination, flagging discrepancies in photographs submitted during registration. The agency has asked affected candidates to verify and update their identity details after it observed that, in some cases, the live photographs uploaded during the application process did not match the images available in official records such as Aadhaar.

In its notice, the NTA stated that the application process was completed. It said:

“It was observed that certain candidates registered using identity proof documents other than Aadhaar Card. In some cases, the live photographs captured by the candidates during the application process did not match with the photographs as per records available with UIDAI.”

To address this issue, the agency has now provided a one-time opportunity for such candidates to correct and verify their identity credentials.

Re-submission deadline on April 10: What do affected candidates need to do?

Candidates facing this issue are required to upload a duly signed and attested certificate along with a recent photograph. The certificate must be verified by the candidate’s school or college principal, or by a headmaster. In cases where these authorities are not accessible, candidates can get the document attested by a gazetted officer, including officials such as a Tehsildar, Revenue Officer, SDM, DM, or a Class-I officer of the Indian Embassy for NRI candidates. This step is aimed at ensuring that all candidates are properly verified before appearing for the examination.

The NTA has specified that the certificate must be uploaded in PDF format through the official link sent to candidates’ registered email IDs. The upload window is open from April 7 to April 10, 2026. Additionally, candidates must carry a printed copy of the submitted certificate to the examination centre on the day of the exam for physical verification.

When will CUET UG 2026 be held?

The CUET (UG) 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted between May 11 and May 31, 2026. The application process for the exam was held earlier in two phases from January 3 to February 4, followed by a correction window from February 23 to February 26.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official NTA and CUET websites for the latest updates and instructions. The agency has also shared helpline details for queries, reinforcing the need for candidates to complete the verification process within the stipulated timeline to avoid any issues during the examination.