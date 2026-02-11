CUET UG 2026: NTA to close correction window facility today at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 Correction Window: The one-time facility allows applicants to rectify errors in the CUET UG application forms before the exam process moves forward. The rectification can be done on the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 01:18 PM IST
The rectification can be done on the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET UG 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for the CUET UG 2026 application forms today, February 11, 2026. Registered candidates can log in to the official portal and make permitted changes until tonight, before 11:50 pm.

The one-time facility allows applicants to rectify errors in the CUET UG application forms before the exam process moves forward. The rectification can be done on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note that not all categories in the application form can be modified; only certain categories in the CUET UG 2026 application can be corrected.

CUET UG 2026: What can be edited

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has specified the details that candidates can edit in the CUET (UG) 2026 application form during the correction window. Editable fields include father’s and mother’s names, defence personnel or ex-servicemen status, NCC or sports quota claim.

Additionally, PwD status, choice of test subjects, Class 10 and 12 qualification details, category, signature upload, exam city preference, and medium of examination can also be corrected.

CUET UG 2026: What cannot be edited

However, certain details remain non-editable, such as the candidate’s name, mobile number, email address, date of birth, gender, nationality, residential addresses, emergency contact details, identity information, APAAR ID, minority status, annual family income, and uploaded photographs.

NTA has announced that the CUET UG 2026 will be conducted between May 11 and May 31, 2026, tentatively. Alongside the exam dates, the authority has issued an advisory urging candidates to update their Aadhaar details, UDID cards, or category certificates to ensure a smooth application process.

CUET UG 2026: Where can CUET-scores be used?

Through the CUET exam, students can secure admission to several central universities across India. Among the top institutions accepting CUET scores are Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Aligarh Muslim University, and Jamia Millia Islamia, along with many other participating universities.

 

