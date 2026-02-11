CUET UG 2026: NTA to close correction window facility today at cuet.nta.nic.in

The rectification can be done on the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. (Screengrab of cuet.nta.nic.in)

CUET UG 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for the CUET UG 2026 application forms today, February 11, 2026. Registered candidates can log in to the official portal and make permitted changes until tonight, before 11:50 pm.

The one-time facility allows applicants to rectify errors in the CUET UG application forms before the exam process moves forward. The rectification can be done on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note that not all categories in the application form can be modified; only certain categories in the CUET UG 2026 application can be corrected.

CUET UG 2026: What can be edited

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has specified the details that candidates can edit in the CUET (UG) 2026 application form during the correction window. Editable fields include father’s and mother’s names, defence personnel or ex-servicemen status, NCC or sports quota claim.