CUET UG 2026: NTA drops 7 questions from final answer keys; download script from cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG). Candidates will be able to check and download the final answer key from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The Agency has dropped 7 questions in total.

The exam was conducted from May 11 to June 7, 2026, in a total of 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one general aptitude test. The examination was held via Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Students were only allowed to choose a maximum of five subjects in total, including languages and the general aptitude test. Each paper contained 50 compulsory questions with a duration of 60 minutes.