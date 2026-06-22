CUET UG 2026: NTA drops 7 questions from final answer keys; download script from cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG). Candidates will be able to check and download the final answer key from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The Agency has dropped 7 questions in total.
The exam was conducted from May 11 to June 7, 2026, in a total of 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one general aptitude test. The examination was held via Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Students were only allowed to choose a maximum of five subjects in total, including languages and the general aptitude test. Each paper contained 50 compulsory questions with a duration of 60 minutes.
The final answer key is prepared on the objection raised by the students, after the provisional answer key was released on June 9, 2026. The objection window was opened till June 11, 2026. 7 questions have been dropped by NTA from the final answer key.
Students can follow these steps to download the final answer key:
Step 1: Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the “CUET UG final answer key” link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in using your application number and password or date of birth.
Step 4: Click Submit. The final answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and print it for future reference.
No marks were awarded for unanswered questions. Candidates should note that this answer key is final and cannot be challenged.
Admissions to colleges will be held at individual university level. The universities will prepare their separate merit list and have individual admission criteria. Candidates are advised to check the websites of the colleges they are interested in for admission to check eligibility.
The test was conducted across 35 shifts throughout the country. As per data released by NTA, around 15,68,866 candidates had registered for the exams. 8,69,959 students registered for five subjects, 3,63,096 for four, 2,93,660 for three, 31,011 for two subjects and 11,140 applied for only one subject. 96.6% of students were allotted their preferred cities, and 79% were given their first choice of city. This year, there were approximately 67,56,321 test instances that were generated.