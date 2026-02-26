CUET UG 2026 extended registration window closing today at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 Extended Registration Window Ends Today: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the re-opened application window for CUET UG 2026 today, February 26, at 11:50 pm. Candidates who have not yet applied must complete the process on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in, before the deadline.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026, on a tentative basis. The exam will be held across the country and in select international cities.

The original registration window was open from January 3 to January 30. The last date for fee payment was January 31. The agency later extended the deadline to February 4 and allowed fee payment till February 7. Despite this extension, many candidates missed the revised timeline. Following requests from aspirants, the NTA reopened the application and fee payment window on February 23 (afternoon). This special window will close tonight.