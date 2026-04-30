CUET UG 2026: Exam city slip out at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 exam city slip out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026. Candidates can now access advance information about their allotted exam city, along with the subject and language-wise schedule, through the city intimation slip. Candidates can download the exam-city slip from the official websites at nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in, by logging in using their application number and password.

As per the official notification, the CUET (UG) 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026, at centres across India and abroad. A detailed subject-wise schedule is awaited.