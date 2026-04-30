CUET UG 2026: Exam city slip out at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 exam city slip out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026. Candidates can now access advance information about their allotted exam city, along with the subject and language-wise schedule, through the city intimation slip. Candidates can download the exam-city slip from the official websites at nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in, by logging in using their application number and password.
As per the official notification, the CUET (UG) 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026, at centres across India and abroad. A detailed subject-wise schedule is awaited.
Steps to download CUET UG 2026 city intimation slip
Step 1: Visit nta.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “CUET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip” link
Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and captcha
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Download the slip displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
The agency has clarified that the city intimation slip is not the admit card, but only an advance facility to help candidates plan their travel. The CUET UG 2026 admit cards will be issued separately at a later stage.
The NTA has emphasised that candidates must appear strictly on the date and shift allotted to them, and no requests for change in exam schedule will be entertained. Entry will not be permitted at any centre outside the assigned date and time mentioned on the admit card.
Additionally, candidates whose live photographs did not match Aadhaar records during registration, or those who used alternate identity proofs, must carry a valid original certificate duly attested by a school principal or a Class-I gazetted officer for verification at the exam centre, as per NTA guidelines.