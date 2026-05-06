‘96.6% allotted city of choice’: NTA re-opens CUET UG city preference for remaining seats

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that 96.6 per cent of candidates registered for CUET UG 2026 have been allotted one of their preferred exam cities, with 79 per cent getting their first choice.

For the remaining candidates, the agency has reopened the city re-allocation window. Those who were allotted centres outside their preferences can now log in to the official portal and select from available vacant slots in alternate cities. The facility is being offered on a first-come-first-serve basis, and candidates have been advised to act early.

What candidates should do now

NTA has instructed candidates to verify details mentioned on their CUET UG admit cards, including exam city, centre, date, and shift. Those opting for re-allocation should complete the process promptly, as availability depends on real-time vacant slots.