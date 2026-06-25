CUET UG 2026: Delhi University likely to open UG admission portal this week

Candidates have to register themselves at first as the CSAS portal opens.

Delhi University is set to open its undergraduate admission portal for the 2026-27 academic session by the end of this week. The university aims to commence the new academic year on July 21, as stated by university officials on Wednesday, following the announcement of the CUET-UG 2026 results.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) serves as the single-window entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes in most central universities, including Delhi University. DU Registrar Vikas Gupta informed that the university is in the final stages of preparing to launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

“We want to start the academic session tentatively on July 21,” Gupta said. “We are just doing a final check of the portal and the required details. The portal will tentatively open by this week itself,” he added.