Another NTA exam mess: Tech glitches disrupt CUET, retest for over 3,700

The National Testing Agency (NTA) later announced a one-time re-test for 3,765 candidates who had completed their biometric registration but had left the examination centres before the test could resume.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 31, 2026 04:01 AM IST
CUET-UG 2026 exam delayed, NTA technical glitch TCS, Common University Entrance Test disruptions, CUET afternoon session revised timing, National Testing Agency server error, CUET exam day student confusion, TCS exam software glitches, compensatory time for CUET aspirants, computer based tests India network failureOutside a CUET-UG exam centre in New Delhi, Saturday. (Vivek Prakash Krishna)
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A technical glitch hit the Saturday morning shift of the CUET-UG 2026, the national-level examination for admission to undergraduate programmes in participating universities, leading to confusion and panic among candidates at the affected centres.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) later announced a one-time re-test for 3,765 candidates who had completed their biometric registration but had left the examination centres before the test could resume.

The NTA said about 95 per cent of candidates were able to complete the examination once the issue was resolved and the test resumed.

A total of 73,106 candidates were present at their allotted examination centers, and their biometric registration was completed. Out of these, 69,341 candidates (almost 95%) completed their examination at their respective centers, said the NTA.

It said the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), involved in conducting the test, reported a technical glitch, prompting NTA to initially revise the afternoon session timing and allow full compensatory time. It asked the technical service provider to conduct a root-cause analysis and submit its report immediately.

“We understand that 3,765 candidates who were present and had completed biometric registration chose to leave before the exam could restart. For these candidates, NTA will hold a rescheduled examination as a one-time measure,” the testing agency said in a post on X. Details of the fresh examination, it said, would be announced separately.

Earlier in the day, the NTA had announced that candidates affected by the disruption would be given another opportunity to appear for the examination.

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The afternoon session was also pushed back by an hour. According to the revised timing, reporting and entry for the afternoon session began from 2.30 pm, while the examination began at 4 pm instead of 3 pm.

The NTA said candidates in the morning session were being given the full duration of the paper. The agency also said it “sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents”.

Meanwhile, TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan said a brief technical issue caused a delay of around two hours in the morning shift of the CUET-UG examination. “The issue was promptly identified and resolved by our technical teams and the examination has since resumed without any impact to the sanctity of the exam,” he said. Krithivasan said teams were actively monitoring all systems and would ensure seamless conduct of computer-based tests.

At some centres, candidates said there was confusion on the ground before the revised arrangement was communicated.

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At Adarsh Pariksha Kendra in Noida Sector 64, some candidates said they were asked to leave the facility around 11 am after waiting for several hours. They said entry had begun around 7 am, but the examination could not begin because of server-related issues and technical errors.

A CUET candidate from Delhi, whose examination centre was in Noida, said candidates had come from several places, including Delhi, Haryana and Jaipur to take the examination.

“We were allowed entry from 7 am and kept waiting. There were server-related issues and technical errors. The invigilators told us they were unable to download the question papers. Later, we were told that further communication would be intimated by the NTA,” the candidate said, adding that many candidates had left the examination centre after being told to leave the premises.

The disruption caused inconvenience to candidates and parents, particularly those who had travelled from other states to the designated examination centres.

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A woman, whose daughter appeared for the CUET examination at the Ion Digital Centre in Sector 62, Noida, said students were made to wait for nearly two-and-a-half hours amid uncertainty over whether the examination would be conducted.

“Initially, they were informed that the exam had been cancelled. Despite this, they were not allowed to leave and told to remain seated inside the classrooms,” she said.

“By the time the examination began, students had already spent hours in the heat, while enduring stress and uncertainty. They were physically drained, mentally fatigued and visibly irritated,” she said.

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Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

 

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