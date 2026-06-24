CUET UG 2026: BJP leader’s daughter Devina Gehlot secures AIR 1, says discipline beats long study hours

Devina reportedly scored 100 percentile in three subjects in CUET UG 2026 (Image via PTI screengrab)

Devina Gehlot, daughter of BJP leader and former Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in CUET UG 2026. She credited discipline, consistency and regular revision for her success, saying these were more important than studying for long hours.

Devina, a student of DPS Vasant Kunj, said she was surprised to find herself among the country’s top performers. “I kept checking my application number because I couldn’t believe I had topped the exam,” she said, recalling the moment she saw her result.

The National Testing Agency declared the CUET UG 2026 results on June 23 and shared the names of the toppers in an official post.