CUET UG 2026: BJP leader’s daughter Devina Gehlot secures AIR 1, says discipline beats long study hours

Devina Gehlot, daughter of BJP leader and former Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in CUET UG 2026. She credited discipline, consistency and regular revision for her success, saying these were more important than studying for long hours.
Devina, a student of DPS Vasant Kunj, said she was surprised to find herself among the country’s top performers. “I kept checking my application number because I couldn’t believe I had topped the exam,” she said, recalling the moment she saw her result.
The National Testing Agency declared the CUET UG 2026 results on June 23 and shared the names of the toppers in an official post.
Hearty congratulations to our toppers of CUET (UG) 2026! 💐 Your dedication and focus have truly set a beautiful benchmark.
To every single student who appeared for the exam: your effort, and your resilience matter just as much.
Here’s to the entire class of 2026. Your unique… pic.twitter.com/rADOCcvGPm
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 23, 2026
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Devina said she was confident of performing well but had not expected to secure an all-India top rank. She also credited her family and teachers for supporting her throughout the preparation process without putting her under pressure.
Sharing her preparation strategy, she said she focused on all subjects every day instead of concentrating on just one area.
“I studied every subject daily, revised regularly, and solved a lot of previous years’ question papers. Consistency and discipline are more important than studying for very long hours,” she said.
The CUET preparation phase immediately after the board examinations was initially difficult, she recalled.
She further adds that if you have prepared for the boards well, you will crack the exam. “When I started preparing after the boards, I wasn’t sure what exactly to study or where to begin. There were moments when I felt overwhelmed because the exam seemed so important for my future,” she said.
According to Devina, encouragement from her parents helped her stay focused during those uncertain periods.
She hopes to pursue English Honours, citing her interest in literature, reading, and writing, and is also considering a future in journalism.
Twenty-two candidates secured a 100 percentile score in three subjects, while 180 candidates achieved 100 percentile in two subjects in the CUET UG 2026.
With inputs from PTI