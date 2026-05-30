CUET UG 2026 exam delayed at some centres; afternoon session to start at 4 pm for May 30: NTA issues notice

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, May 30, said that a technical glitch reported by its exam partner, TCS, delayed the commencement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 at some examination centres on May 30.

According to the agency, the issue has now been resolved and candidates will be provided full compensatory time to ensure that no student is disadvantaged.

#CUETUG2026 — Important Notice M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 30, 2026

As part of the revised schedule, candidates appearing in the afternoon session will be allowed entry from 2:30 pm, while the examination will begin at 4 pm instead of the originally scheduled 3 pm.

NTA further stated that students appearing in the morning session are being given the complete duration of the examination and will be permitted to leave only after completing the full paper.

The agency also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to students and parents due to the disruption.