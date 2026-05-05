CUET UG 2026 Admit Cards Out: Download hall tickets at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 Admit Cards Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 on May 5. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in, using their login credentials.

The NTA earlier notified that the pan-India university entrance exam for undergraduate courses is scheduled to take place between May 11 to May 31, 2026.

Each examination shift will be of three hours’ duration, during which a candidate may be allotted a minimum of one subject and a maximum of three subjects. If a candidate is assigned multiple subjects in a single shift, the total duration remains three hours; however, those with fewer subjects may complete their test and leave earlier.