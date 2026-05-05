CUET UG 2026 Admit Cards Out: Download hall tickets at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 Admit Cards Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 on May 5. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in, using their login credentials.
The NTA earlier notified that the pan-India university entrance exam for undergraduate courses is scheduled to take place between May 11 to May 31, 2026.
Each examination shift will be of three hours’ duration, during which a candidate may be allotted a minimum of one subject and a maximum of three subjects. If a candidate is assigned multiple subjects in a single shift, the total duration remains three hours; however, those with fewer subjects may complete their test and leave earlier.
Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “CUET UG 2026 Admit Card” link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login credentials (Application number and date of birth or password)
Step 4: Submit the details to access your admit card
Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully
Step 6: Download and take a clear printout for use on the exam day
The CUET UG admit card is a mandatory document that includes key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, date, shift timing, and subject allocation. Candidates will not be allowed entry into the examination centre without a valid admit card, making it essential to carry a printed copy along with them.
Candidates must also carry a valid photo ID proof as uploaded during the application process. In cases where the photograph does not match Aadhaar records or if another identity proof was used during registration, candidates are required to bring an original, duly attested certificate signed by the school principal, headmaster, or a Class-I gazetted officer such as a Tehsildar, SDM, or District Magistrate. This will be used for verification at the exam centre.
The CUET UG 2026 paper will consist of 60 compulsory questions covering language subjects, domain-specific topics, and a general aptitude test. Each correct answer will carry five marks, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. No marks will be awarded for questions not-attempted.