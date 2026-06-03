CUET UG 2026: Admit card issued for re-scheduled exam

CUET UG rescheduled exam admit card released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the rescheduled CUET UG exam. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The rescheduled exam will be conducted between June 6 and June 7, 2026.
Initially, the exam was supposed to be conducted on May 30. It was rescheduled as there was a primary technical failure at TCS iON during the morning shift. The candidates had completed their biometric registration at the exam centres but went back without appearing for the examination. Around 3,765 candidates were affected due to the technical glitch.
To download the admit card for the rescheduled exam, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CUET UG 2026 Admit Card’ link.
Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth or password as login details.
Step 4: Click submit.
Step 5: Download and save the new revised admit card.
Candidates who are appearing for the rescheduled exams should note that they will need the revised admit card to enter the exam hall. Along with that, the shifts and other details mentioned in the previous hall ticket are no longer valid. The admit card for CUET UG consists of the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, and guardian’s name. date of birth, exam centre, timing of the exam,
These applicants will get a one-time chance to reappear for the exam. Additionally, NTA has advised TCS iON to identify the root cause of this technical glitch and submit a report on the same.
After the incident, videos circulated on social media showing a huge number of people are waiting outside exam centres, waiting to get updates on when the exam will begin. Many parents complained about why the issue was not identified earlier, while other parents mentioned that candidates had to travel a long distance and had to wait outside in this heat with very little information from the officials.