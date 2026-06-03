CUET UG 2026: Admit card issued for re-scheduled exam

Around 3,765 candidates were affected due to the technical issue. (Image generated by AI/ representative)

CUET UG rescheduled exam admit card released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the rescheduled CUET UG exam. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The rescheduled exam will be conducted between June 6 and June 7, 2026.

Initially, the exam was supposed to be conducted on May 30. It was rescheduled as there was a primary technical failure at TCS iON during the morning shift. The candidates had completed their biometric registration at the exam centres but went back without appearing for the examination. Around 3,765 candidates were affected due to the technical glitch.