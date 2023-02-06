scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
CUET UG 2023 registration dates to be announced in a couple of days: UGC Chief

CUET UG 2023: Once the registration portal is active, candidates will be able to apply at the official website— cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 registration soonThe exams will be held from May 21 to 31 (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representative Image)

CUET UG 2023: University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said that dates for the registration process of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 for undergraduate programmes will be announced in a couple of days. Once the registration portal is active, candidates will be able to apply at the official website— cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the official notice, CUET UG 2023 will be conducted between May 21 and May 31 . The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in English and 12 other Indian languages.

Also read |After CUET 2022, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease

CUET UG 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Register in by filling in your credentials such as full name, date of birth and email etc

Step 3: Once registered, sign in using your application number and password

Step 4: Fill online application form by filling in all the essential documents

Step 5: Pay the examination fee

Step 6: Take a print out or download the payment receipt for future references

Also read |CUET UG 2023: Exam pattern and syllabus check here

The UGC Chief earlier said that there will be no change in CUET exam pattern and subject choices. The number of exam centres will go up from about 450 to about 1000.

Last year 14.9 lakh students registered for CUET and 450 centres were required on each exam day. Therefore, the UGC is preparing for 1000 centres, of which all may not be used but will act as standby so that any kind of glitches and other problems that were there last year will be minimised.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 20:33 IST
