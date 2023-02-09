CUET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates: Application process to begin tonight, check how to register

CUET UG Form 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website of NTA — cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The announcement was made by the UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar. He tweeted that the online submission of the application form for CUET UG 2023 will start tonight, and conclude on March 12, 2023. The advance city intimation slip will be released on April 30. According to the official notice, CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted between May 21 and May 31. The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in English and 12 other Indian languages.
Last year, CUET UG results were announced on September 16 with approximately 9,68,201 candidates appearing for the exam out of which 429,228 candidates were female and 5,38,965 were male. The test was conducted in six phases across 259 cities.
Following the introduction of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) programmes, the total number of students admitted to Delhi University (DU) has dropped by a quarter this year, with the strength of girls taking the biggest hit.
According to data accessed by The Sunday Express, DU’s enrollment figures have hit a five-year low – from 73,374 students in 2018-19 to 64,915 in 2022-23. This year, there were roughly 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer. The drop in admissions is even sharper when compared to last year — there have been 22,283 fewer enrollments, a 25.5% dip. Read the full report here
The UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, took to his official Twitter account to announce the registration dates of the CUET UG 2023.
CUET UG is divided into three sections. Section I (IA and IB) for language proficiency, section II for core topic knowledge and section III for general knowledge. A candidate can choose maximum of 10 subjects from all three sections.
Section 1A has 13 Indian Languages; Section 1B has 20 other Languages; Section 2 has 27 domain subjects; Section 3 will have questions on general test.
No, andidates can only register through the online application forms, that will be available at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — from the night of February 9.
The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
According to the official notice, CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted between May 21 and May 31.
Step 1: Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in
Step 2: Register in by filling in your credentials such as full name, date of birth and email etc
Step 3: Once registered, sign in using your application number and password
Step 4: Fill online application form by filling in all the essential documents
Step 5: Pay the examination fee
Step 6: Take a print out or download the payment receipt for future references
Candidates who wish to apply for CUET UG 2023 will be able to do so by visiting the official website of NTA — cuet.samarth.ac.in.