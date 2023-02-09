CUET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates: Application process to begin tonight, check how to register

CUET UG Form 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website of NTA — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The announcement was made by the UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar. He tweeted that the online submission of the application form for CUET UG 2023 will start tonight, and conclude on March 12, 2023. The advance city intimation slip will be released on April 30. According to the official notice, CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted between May 21 and May 31. The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in English and 12 other Indian languages.

Last year, CUET UG results were announced on September 16 with approximately 9,68,201 candidates appearing for the exam out of which 429,228 candidates were female and 5,38,965 were male. The test was conducted in six phases across 259 cities.