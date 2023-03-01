CUET UG 2023: How to prepare History – important topics, tips and reference books

– Akash Shukla

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level examination that enables students to take admission to various undergraduate courses across central universities in India. The exam incorporates diverse subjects, with History being one that requires students to possess a deeper knowledge of Indian History and culture.

To qualify for the CUET History exam, students must understand various topics, from Harappan Archaeology to our constitution. However, since History is a memory-based subject, it needs periodic revision. Hence, it is recommended that you begin your preparation early and allocate sufficient time for the revision process.

Here are some important tips and tricks to consider while preparing for History in CUET.

Understanding the exam pattern

Before preparing, you should visit the official website to comprehend the exam pattern and fill out the application form. For the History subject, there will be one question paper comprising 50 questions, of which 40 must be attempted.

Suitable study material

Selecting the right preparation books for History can be challenging since numerous books and resources are available. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has mentioned that NCERT textbooks are adequate for domain-subject preparations, including History. It is, therefore, important to practice MCQ-type questions.

For a deeper clarity of concepts and to solve sample papers, you can opt for the following books:

— History, Art & Culture NCERT PLUS Objective MCQs by Disha Experts

— CUET 2022 History by Team Drishti

— CUET UG 10 Sample Question Paper by Oswaal Editorial Board

Essential topics

The CUET History syllabus involves 15 units, and NTA provides the sub-topics in each unit in the CUET syllabus PDF on its website. Below are the important topics you must focus on during your preparation-:

Ancient History

In the Harappa Civilization, numerous questions can appear in your CUET exam paper. This makes it important to comprehensively cover Brics, Beads, and Bones. Secondly, study the Kings, Farmers, and Towns chapter. In the 3rd chapter, under Ancient History, study Kinship, Caste, and Class. Lastly, prepare for Thinkers, Beliefs, and Buildings.

Medieval History

In Medieval History, get a stronghold on Kings and Chronicles. Learn the geographical area and period. While travellers’ eyes are not covered in the syllabus of most boards, it is important to study this topic as NTA has included it in the History syllabus. Questions related to Hampi and Vijayanagar can also be asked in this chapter. Lastly, it would help if you also learned about Peasants, Zamindar, and the State.

Modern History

A significant number of questions would also come from Modern History, which makes it important to study the following units:

Colonialism and the Countryside

Rebels and the Raj

Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement

Framing the Constitution

Strategy

Read every line, understand the concepts, memorize, and keep revising since questions can be asked from any corner of your NCERT textbooks. Also, prepare detailed notes for the revision process, as handmade notes will facilitate your preparation process, and you can revise the chapters swiftly and efficiently.

It is also imperative to practice MCQ-type questions and ensure that you attempt at least a minimum of 15 mocks before appearing for the exam to foster confidence and better time management.

(The author is Product Head, Supergrads (CUET) at test prep online platform – Toprankers)