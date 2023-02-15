CUET UG 2023: How to ace your Political Science paper

— Gaurav Goel

CUET UG 2023: Political science is a broad subject that demands a comprehensive understanding of the fundamentals to perform well in exams. In this regard, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has specified a definite set of units and sub-topics that need to be focused on during the preparation of Political Science in CUET.

With the CUET Political Science examination scheduled to take place on May 21, here are some essential tips for your consideration to ace the exam

Apt study material

Picking the right study material is crucial to direct your preparations in the right direction. It is important to ensure that your study material incorporates your class 12 board exam syllabus and CUET-oriented syllabus. You can also refer to books such as “Contemporary World Politics” and “Politics in India Since Independence.”

Revising important topics

Some important topics to focus on in this regard include dates related to the World Wars, US hegemony, the World trade organisation, Alternative centres of power, the European Union, and Chinese Economics rights.

It is also important for students to thoroughly prepare and revise the following units-:

Politics in India since independence: Challenges of nation-building, era of one-party dominance, politics of planned development, India’s external relations, challenges to and restoration of the congress system, crisis of the Constitutional Order, Rise of New Social Movements, Democratic Upsurge and Coalition Politics and recent developments in Indian politics.

Contemporary world politics: Cold war era in world politics, the disintegration of the ‘Second World’ and the Collapse of Bipolarity, US dominance in world politics, alternative centres of economic and political power, South Asia in the post-cold war era, International organisations in a unipolar world, security in the contemporary world, environment, and natural resources in global politics, globalisation, and its critics.

Strategise your preparation

Since political science is a memory-based subject, it is essential to learn the fundamentals and memorise and revise the concepts multiple times. Begin by establishing achievable goals and breaking down your preparation into manageable chunks. Make a timetable and dedicate separate time for practice and revision. Refer to NCERT books, highlight important concepts, and make notes to simplify your revision process.

Practice mock tests

Once you have gained a decent understanding of the fundamentals, practice sample MCQ questions. Make sure you take several mock tests, solve previous year’s tests to assess your preparation and understand the exam pattern.

It is also important to ensure regular revision as it will help you retain the information you have garnered and ensure you take advantage of all necessary details. Assign specific time slots for revision, and revise your notes and textbooks regularly.

With the right study material, a well-defined preparation strategy, and consistent practice, you can easily ace the CUET political science examination. Stay focused, and make the most of the remaining time to ensure success.

(The author is co-founder and CEO of Toprankers)