CUET UG 2023 Participating universities: Jamia Millia Islamia admissions, eligibility, cut-offs, hostels

Jamia Millia Islamia has last week released its admission calendar. Currently, the university offers 59 undergraduate courses like BA (Hons), BSc, BCom (Hons), BFA, BTech, BVoc and more. An official notification, The admission to 20 courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Students are required to fill both CUET and JMI forms for these courses.

Jamia has 10 different faculties: architecture and ekistics, dentistry, education, engineering and technology, fine arts, humanities and languages, law, to name a few and approximately 44 departments.

CUET 2022:

In 2022, Jamia received 1,44,134 applications through CUET making it the seventh central university with the highest number of applications.

However, last year only admission to 10 undergraduate courses was done through the CUET at Jamia Millia Islamia. The 10 courses were: BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Economics, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), and BSc (Hons) Physics.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently wrote a reminder mail to the university reiterating that all central universities have to mandatorily adopt CUET as the entrance test for admission to all UG courses.

Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP):

Jamia Millia Islamia is likely to offer four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) with multiple exit and entry options from the upcoming academic session. This was part of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Current UG programmes in the university are of three-year duration.

Under the multiple exit and entry options, if students exit after a year, they will be given a certificate. Those leaving after two years will be eligible for a diploma, and those after three, a bachelor’s degree. It is only after the complete four years that students will be eligible for a bachelor’s degree with honours or research.

List of Scholarships for Jamia Students

–Jamia Merit Scholarships

–Merit Scholarship of the Centre for Management Studies for MBA I & II semester (Full time)

–Means Scholarship of the Centre for Management Studies for MBA (Full time)

–Scholarship for International Exchange Programme, offered by the Centre for Management Studies

–Jamia Teachers Scholarship

–SC/ST /OBC/Minorities Scholarships from various States

–Jamia Central Scholarships

–Sponsored Scholarship

Hostels:

University has 5 hostels for girls on campus A and 2 on campus B. All these hostels have three seater and four seater rooms. University has two halls of boys’ residence, consisting of eight hostels that accommodate about 2220 students.

Students seeking admission to the hostel must apply by filling out the prescribed application form available on the official website of Jamia- jmi.ac.in. The admission to the hostels is done on the basis of merit as per specified in the Admission Criteria.

Placements

University Placement Cell conducts internship and campus placement drives in the university, and side by side conducts various workshops and seminars. Recruiters of the university include Tata Consultancy Services (Digital), Innovaccer Analytics, HSBC Technology, Siemens, Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), Wipro Technologies, Value Labs, Mahindra Comviva, Samsung R&D, Innovaccer Analytics, Adobe Systems, Spring Borad, Trident India, Vedanta Limited, Zee Entertainment and more.

History:

Jamia was shifted from Aligarh to Karol Bagh, New Delhi in 1925 under the guidance of Hakim Ajmal Khan, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari and Abdul Majeed Khwajan and became a Central University by an act of the Indian Parliament in 1988. On March 1, 1935, the foundation stone for a university building was laid at Okhla and in 1962, the University Grants Commission declared the Jamia a deemed to be University.