CUET UG 2023 (Participating Universities): AMU admissions through CUET, entrance test, scholarships, placements

CUET UG 2023: Aligarh Muslim University started the online registration process for UG and PG courses on February 15. Unlike other universities that will accept admissions to UG programmes through CUET, AMU will accept admission to only eight undergraduate programmes on the basis of CUET scores. For admissions to other courses, the university will conduct its own entrance exam.

Currently, the university has in total 13 faculties: agricultural sciences, arts, commerce, engineering and technology, law, life sciences, medicine, management studies and research, science, socials, theology, unani medicine, and international studies.

Admissions at AMU

This year, AMU will accept admissions to 8 courses through CUET – BSc (Hons) Community Science, BA (Hons/Research) in Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit, and Women’s Studies, BVoc – Production Technology, BVoc – Polymer and Coating Technology, and BVoc– Fashion Design and Garment Technology.

Apart from the above-mentioned courses, the university offers various other undergraduate programmes like BSc, BTech, BA LLB, BCom and more. Admission to this course will be done through a separate entrance exam conducted by the university. The entrance test for BA/ BSc/ BCom will be conducted on April 30 while the entrance test for BTech and BA LLB will be conducted on May 14.

CUET 2022

Last year, the AMU considered CUET scores to admit students in a total of 8 UG courses. These courses were: BSc (Hons) Home Science, BA (Hons/Research) in Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit, and Women’s Studies, BVoc – Production Technology, BVoc – Polymer and Coating Technology, and BVoc– Fashion Design and Garment Technology.

As per the university officials, the university received a limited number of applications for CUET-administered courses.

AMU Affiliated colleges

The university maintains a number of colleges, institutes, centres and schools. Among them are Women’s College, Centre of Professional Courses, Interdisciplinary Biotechnology Unit , Zakir Hussain College of Engineering & Technology, Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Dr. Ziauddin Ahmad Dental College, Institute of Ophthalmology, Centre for Advanced Studies in History, Centre for Women Studies, Centre for Nehru Studies, University Polytechnic University, Women’s Polytechnic, and K.A. Nizami Centre for Quranic Studies.

List of scholarships awarded by AMU

— Padam Shri Z.G. Rangoonwala Scholarship

–Syed Imaam Raza Memorial Scholarship

–Maharaja Mahendra Singh Scholarship

–Javed And Parvez Scholarship

–Sir Shah Mohammad Sulaiman Scholarship

–Shabnam Zaidi Memorial Scholarship

All these scholarships are awarded on the basis of student’s faculty.

Hostels

University has in total 14 halls for boys and 6 halls for girls. A Hall of Residence is a cluster of hostels administered by a Provost and a number of teacher wardens who look after different hostels. Each Hall maintains a Common Room with facilities for indoor games, a Reading Room, Library, Sports Clubs and a Literary and Cultural Society.

Students are permitted to live outside the hall only if they are living in Aligarh with their parents or very close relations.

Placements

Companies like: TCS, Accenture, Infosys, IBM, JK Techno soft, HCL, Info system, NIC, Wipro, Bharti Telesoft, IFFCO GROUP and many more interact with the University’s Placement Cell every year for the recruitment of the students.

History

Sir Syed founded the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College on January 7, 1877 in Aligarh and patterned the college after Oxford and Cambridge universities. It was one of the first purely residential educational institutions set up either by the government or the public in India. By 1920 the college was transformed into the Aligarh Muslim University.