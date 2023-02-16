CUET UG 2023: NTA issues notice for Tamil Nadu candidates

Candidates who cleared their class 10 exams from the Tamil Nadu board will not have to fill in their marks now. (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today issued an important notification for the Tamil Nadu candidates of Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. The otification is available at the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the candidates who cleared their class 10 exams from the Tamil Nadu board will not have to fill in their marks now, as they were only awarded with a ‘pass’ comment due to the Covid pandemic. The NTA sais that they had received several complaints from Tamil Nadu students who informed the NTA that due to the Covid outbreak, no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of class 10, because of which no marks were given in the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer.

“To support the students from Tamilnadu state, it has been decided that during the filling up of the online application Form of CUET (UG) – 2023, when candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamilnadu State Board of School Examination (Secondary), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks / CGPA will be invisible for Tamilnadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021,” the NTA notice stated.

Additionally, for those candidates who have already filled the application form, with passing year as 2021, School

board as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.) and paid the fee, the same rule will be applied, i.e. the result mode field will be disabled.