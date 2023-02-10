scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
CUET UG 2023: Increase in exam slots, application fee hike — list of changes introduced this year

CUET UG 2023: From an increase in number of exam slots to number of subjects offered and fee hike, here’s a list of important changes introduced by NTA

cuet ug 2023 registration changesCUET UG 2023: Candidates can refer to CUET UG 2023 information brochure at the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in (File image)
CUET UG 2023: Increase in exam slots, application fee hike — list of changes introduced this year
CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET UG 2023 application forms on February 10. However, the exam conducting body has introduced a few changes in the application and exam process. 

From an increase in the number of exam slots to the number of subjects offered and fee hike, here’s a list of important changes introduced by NTA:

Number of exam slots increased

This year, NTA has increased the number of exam slots from two to three phases in a day. As a result, now CUET will be conducted in three phases each day. The timings of the slots are yet to be confirmed. In 2022, the CUET was conducted in two slots – 9 am to 12:15 pm and 3 pm to 6:45 pm.

Number of questions reduced

The number of questions to be attempted in sections 2 and 3 has been reduced this year. In section 2, candidates now have to attempt 35/40 questions out of 45/50. Similarly, in section 3, a total of 50 questions need to be attempted out of 60 questions. Earlier, candidates had to attempt 60 questions out of 75 in this section.

Number of subject choices increased

Candidates appearing for CUET UG this year can choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all three sections. Last year, this choice was limited to 9 subjects.

Application fee increased

For CUET UG  2023, fees will be charged based on the number of subjects chosen by the candidates. Candidates appearing from the unreserved category have to pay a fee of Rs 750 for appearing in three subjects, Rs 1500 for up to 7 subjects and Rs 1750 for up to 10 subjects.

Candidates can refer to CUET UG 2023 information brochure at the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 15:49 IST
