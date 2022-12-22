scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

CUET 2023: UG exam to begin from May 21, PG in June 2023; Universities to begin classes from August

CUET UG 2023: Entrance test to take place between May 21 and 31, 2023. Registration likely to begin in the first week of February 2023.

CUET UG, CUET UG 2023, CUET UG exam datesCUET UG 2023: The registration for CUET UG is scheduled to likely begin in the first week of February 2023. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

CUET UG 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET-UG) exam will be conducted between May 21 and 31, 2023. The full schedule and registration process will soon be available at the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Read |Over half of CUET takers from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh: Subhas Sarkar

According to the official notification released by UGC, the registration for CUET UG is scheduled to likely begin in the first week of February 2023.

The registration dates and schedule for CUET PG will be announced next week (last week of December), the official notification stated.  CUET-PG exam will be conducted either in the first or the second week of June 2023, UGC informed all vice chancellors.

In addition to this, the UGC has also announced that the result for CUET UG will be declared in the third week of June 202 and CUET PG results will be announced in the first week of July 2023.

All vice chancellors have been instructed to finish the admission process by July 2023 and begin the academic session for all courses (UG and PG) by August 1, 2023.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 

Keeping in mind the technical glitches that the students faced last year, this time the UGC has identified nearly 1000 test centres across the country, out of which 450-500 centres will be used on each examination day.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 10:22:23 am
Next Story

A new chabot Is a ‘Code Red’ for Google’s Search business

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close