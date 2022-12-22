CUET 2023: UG exam to begin from May 21, PG in June 2023; Universities to begin classes from August

CUET UG 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET-UG) exam will be conducted between May 21 and 31, 2023. The full schedule and registration process will soon be available at the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the official notification released by UGC, the registration for CUET UG is scheduled to likely begin in the first week of February 2023.

The examination will be conducted between the 21st and 31st of May 2023.

The registration dates and schedule for CUET PG will be announced next week (last week of December), the official notification stated. CUET-PG exam will be conducted either in the first or the second week of June 2023, UGC informed all vice chancellors.

In addition to this, the UGC has also announced that the result for CUET UG will be declared in the third week of June 202 and CUET PG results will be announced in the first week of July 2023.

All vice chancellors have been instructed to finish the admission process by July 2023 and begin the academic session for all courses (UG and PG) by August 1, 2023.

Keeping in mind the technical glitches that the students faced last year, this time the UGC has identified nearly 1000 test centres across the country, out of which 450-500 centres will be used on each examination day.