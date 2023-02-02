CUET UG 2023: Exam pattern and syllabus check here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) exam, which will be conducted between May 21 and 31.

According to the official NTA calendar, the results for CUET-UG 2023 are tentatively scheduled to be released in the third week of June 2023.

The entrance exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Examination will be conducted on multiple days in two slots. The test is conducted in English and 12 other Indian languages — Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

CUET UG 2023: Exam pattern and syllabus

CUET UG is divided into three sections. Section I (IA and IB) for language proficiency, section II for core topic knowledge and section III for general knowledge. A candidate may have to appear for the three sections over two days.

Section I: This section has been further divided into two parts — IA and IB. A candidate’s proficiency in either English or one of the 12 Indian languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, or Odia — will be tested in the IA. Candidates will have 45 minutes to complete this section. IB is for students choosing undergraduate degree programmes in languages including Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Kashmiri, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Tibetan, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Arabic, and others.

Section II: This section is intended to test a candidate’s fundamental understanding of the undergraduate disciplines they are choosing. A total of 27 subjects are available for candidates to choose from, including Accountancy/Book Keeping, Biology/Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, Business Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, Economics/Business Economics, Engineering Graphics, Entrepreneurship, Geography/Geology, History, Home Science, Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Legal Studies, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Physical Education/NCC/Yoga, Physics, among others. Candidates can choose six subjects from this list of 27 subjects.

In both of the above sections candidates are expected to attempt 40 out of 50 questions in a period of 45 minutes each. Five marks will be awarded for every right answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Section III: This section will consist of questions on the following topics: general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning (simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat taught till class 8), logical and analytical reasoning. In this section, candidates will be asked to attempt 60 questions out of 75 in a period of sixty minutes. Five marks will be awarded for each correct answer, while negative marking (deduction of one mark for every wrong answer) will also be done for wrong answers.

CUET-UG (Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate) was first conducted in the year 2022 for the admission in various undergraduate programmes in all central universities.

Last year, the examination was held in six phases from July 15 to August 30. A total of 9.9 lakh unique candidates had registered for the exam. Since some of the candidates sat for more than one paper, NTA conducted the exam for roughly 15 lakh candidates in all.