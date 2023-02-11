CUET UG 2023 (domain-specific subjects): How to get perfect score in Economics?

– Akash Shukla

The Common Universities Entrance Test, also known as CUET, is a comprehensive national examination that covers a diverse range of subjects and languages. It opens the door to a host of reputed universities across the country for students and is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, CUET UG will be held on May 7, registration of which has started.

The examination requires candidates to attempt different test combinations, and economics comes as one of the domain subjects that is both complex and exciting. The economics section of the CUET syllabus is mainly NCERT focused and covers various aspects of microeconomics and macroeconomics.

The subject demands dedicated preparation to understand its fundamentals, and the below important tips can help students in acing this section-:

Learn the fundamentals

It is essential to grasp the fundamentals of economics. Start by familiarising yourself with the foundational principles of micro and macroeconomics, like supply and demand, different market systems, and economic growth and progress dynamics. Also, ensure that you understand how these fundamental concepts interconnect and influence the overall economy.

Read economics textbooks

Study NCERT textbooks and other CUET-oriented study materials to garner a detailed understanding of the subject. Carefully review the entire course syllabus for the CUET exam to ensure you have a strong knowledge of all topics included in the exam. Recognise areas where you may need further practice or assistance and focus your efforts on those topics to build your knowledge and confidence.

Practice solving problems

The CUET economics section includes a combination of multiple-choice and problem-solving questions. To prepare for the exam, practising solving a diverse range of problems is necessary. This will help you understand different question formats and boost your confidence in tackling issues on exam day.

Advertisement

Also, remember to focus on important formulas, as they are integral to arriving at answers in crucial topics like production, statistics, consumer multipliers, aggregate supply, and much more.

Keep yourself up to date with current events

Economics is a dynamic subject, and keeping up with current events can help you better comprehend the subject. Read news articles and track economic developments to see how theories and concepts play out in the real world. This can also help you pinpoint areas where you may need to focus more.

Take mock exams

Taking mock exams can be ideal for practising timing and test-taking strategies, and it can also help you pinpoint areas where you may need additional practice or support. Going through mock exams will also help you manage your time better.

Advertisement

Feel free to take help from your teachers or study groups for clarification and additional support on a topic you are struggling with. Lastly, remember to remain patient and consistent in your approach. Maintain a positive attitude, and with hard work and dedication, you can excel in this subject and crack CUET.

(The author is Product Head, Supergrads (CUET) at e-learning platform Toprankers)

